Venus enters Sagittarius on this Hallowmas. As we celebrate the bond between the dead and the living, Venus, quite appropriately, moves into the sign of Sagittarius, the sign of other worlds. In this realm, she’s a translator, a concierge and an ambassador whose work and pleasure is to assist in the communion of souls, embodied and not.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Nov. 1). One of your cosmic talents is a sensitivity to the pain of others. You could make money alleviating it. With a deft combination of risky and sensible moves, you’ll create future stability for you and yours. The important part is that you trust yourself and don’t let anything get in the way of acting on your intuition. Gemini and Pisces adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 8, 39, 45, 16 and 22.
ARIES (March 21-April 19). Your present will play out according to how you see your past. It’s never too late to change that story. Of course, the facts will remain, but what they mean to you can always change to better support you.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Suffering is caused by overidentifying with some part of your experience. This could come in the form of clinging too tightly to a role or letting an activity define you. Try to see yourself as separate from what you are doing.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You have certain expectations of yourself. Love yourself whether or not you reach them. The more unconditional love you give, the more you’ll attract. And unconditional love is high-octane spiritual power.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). Part of being proud of what you do is showing it in its best light. It’s worthwhile to put time, thought, effort and money into the presentation because this helps others understand both the work and you.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). People should know when they’re happy, but somehow they don’t always. That’s why it’s so important to notice it, point to it, talk about it, exclaim it, dance it, or just whisper it to yourself. Life is mighty fine.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). It’s uncomfortable to know that someone has given more than they intended to give you. Maybe they didn’t know it would take so long or cost so much. Regardless, you would do the same in those circumstances, so just relax.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). When you give a recommendation and the other person doesn’t take it, does that feel like a slight? A disappointment? This is why you need to take your own advice. It’s a self-respect and self-love thing.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). It does seem you have to unlearn in order to learn today, to clear before you can build, to change the water before you can clean, to drop your beef with someone before you can love.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Silence will be the social skill you’ll find most useful. It’s not that other people will think you’ve misspoken or said too much; it’s just that you might, and your re-play of conversation could trigger unnecessary self-criticism.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). To force things is not only ineffective; it’s a bad look. Take a breath. To let the true value of a thing show itself to you, all you have to do is stand by and wait for it to emerge.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). It’s tempting to go on as if nothing happened. However, even just a half-hour spent processing the past will make a world of difference. Think of it as a spiritual stretch to keep you limber and open to life.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). People tend to ask you the wrong questions because they want to be close to you and they’re not sure how. Decide what you’d like them to have asked and then answer that way regardless of what they really asked.
