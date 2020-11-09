Horoscopes: Nov. 9

Humans are not the only creatures who will do the fun things until it hurts them, although humans are uniquely poised to create a world that reinforces the behavior. The opposition of Venus and Mars urges us to be careful about pursuing our own enjoyment. Take a temperate approach, and learn to be delighted with moderation.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Nov. 9). You’ve chased a certain kind of success in the past, but this time around the sun, it chases you. Connecting with people and making a stellar impression is one of your specialties. You’ll have the pleasure of assembling a crew for a new journey. In February, you’ll bank a top goal. Aquarius and Capricorn adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 10, 4, 44, 3 and 18.
ARIES (March 21-April 19). There is no time to waste in wondering what the other person means. Talk about what you’ve already learned, and see if you can get some guidance. Ask questions, and if you still don’t understand, ask different ones.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Without the diversion of novelty and fun, you run the risk of contracting a bad case of seriousness. Don’t wait for a reason to find the humor in things. Laughter is a balm.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You can play it cool if you wish, but a corny, old-timey music number does tend to play inside your heart every time you think of a certain someone, an indication that this may be a connection for the ages.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). You have already made a solid case with the facts, and there’s nowhere left to go with that. If it still didn’t sway the other person, move to the very influential realm of story and feelings.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). There’s a decision to make and something important hanging in the balance. You’re starting to get the feeling that once you make up your mind about this, you probably won’t unmake it. All the more reason to take your time.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). In the past, you’ve run ideas by certain people looking for guidance or approval. Now you realize that your need and focus have changed. Seek new mentors for new directions.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Showing up strong always works best when you actually have all that it takes to do so. When you’re not quite sure where the relationship should go next, forget about strength. Show up curious and ready to listen and learn.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Tell your side of the story. A lot of people have gone before you already, but that doesn’t make your point of view any less important. Contribute. You never know who needs to hear you.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You never really operate alone. You will sense the influence and perhaps the presence of someone while you are engaged in an activity you associate with that person.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Some people’s patience is very easily challenged, especially those who are thinking in shorter and more closed terms, or who have extremely strong self-interest.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You won’t be sure what to say, but you’ll be sure that you’re supposed to connect and say something. Relax and start the conversation. Once you get over the initial icebreaker, it all flows naturally.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You’re in a role, so play it. Don’t worry how well it really suits you. That takes away from the show. This is no time for pondering. Commit. It’s short term. Later, you can look back and know you gave it your all.
Holiday Mathis is the author of “Rock Your Stars.” To write to her, please go to www.creators.com and click on “Write the Author” on the Holiday Mathis page, or send her a postcard in the mail. To find out more about Holiday Mathis and read her past columns, visit the CreatorsSyndicate Web page at www.creators.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!