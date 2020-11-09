Horoscopes: Nov. 9

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You have already made a solid case with the facts, and there’s nowhere left to go with that. If it still didn’t sway the other person, move to the very influential realm of story and feelings.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). There’s a decision to make and something important hanging in the balance. You’re starting to get the feeling that once you make up your mind about this, you probably won’t unmake it. All the more reason to take your time.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). In the past, you’ve run ideas by certain people looking for guidance or approval. Now you realize that your need and focus have changed. Seek new mentors for new directions.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Showing up strong always works best when you actually have all that it takes to do so. When you’re not quite sure where the relationship should go next, forget about strength. Show up curious and ready to listen and learn.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Tell your side of the story. A lot of people have gone before you already, but that doesn’t make your point of view any less important. Contribute. You never know who needs to hear you.