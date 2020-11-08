Horoscopes: Nov. 8

In this age, it often feels as though we’re making choices, when we are actually being manipulated into a behavior that benefits someone else. To get the power back and make a conscious decision takes a wake-up call followed by an act of resistance. The sun coming into a fortuitous alignment with dreamy Neptune sounds the alarm clock.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Nov. 8). This solar return brings a buoyancy of spirit that makes projects more doable, people more likable and life more enjoyable! Finding those most qualified and willing to help with your specific wants will be a game changer. You’ll cross a milestone in February and soon after have full funding for the next leg of the journey. Leo and Capricorn adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 9, 12, 4, 40 and 1.
ARIES (March 21-April 19). Some of the best visits can be incorporeal. Memory and emotion bridge gaps that seem physically impossible to cross. You’ll feel a person’s essence while that person inhabits a distant place.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). The one who wants to discuss money up front may not be as focused on your needs as you would like. The financial aspects are important, but there are more important things being exchanged.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). It is natural to pay more attention to negative things that need fixing. However, when one thing goes wrong, try and see it as an isolated event, not a harbinger of doom or the first in a disastrous sequence.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). Philosopher Immanuel Kant defined beauty as “that which pleases without interest.” You’ll witness a pure and truthful moment that asks and needs nothing of you and sense the special loveliness there.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). When it’s hard to make sense of the world you’re looking at, consider doing what the abstract artists do: Find peace in creation that gives your mind an escape from the dominance of reality.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). The situation changes because you do something to take it to a new place — a different environment, unique task, unusual motivations... the slightest shift will produce a radically different result.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). The great vaudevillian and cinematic legend Mae West suggested, “Between two evils, I always pick the one I never tried before.” Such a choice will be the delight of your day.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You are making assumptions without realizing it. Once you back up and understand what those assumptions are, then you can come at the problem from a truly fresh and novel approach.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). There are people keeping score of metrics that are actually meaningless, and you don’t want to be one of them. If you’re going to compete, you want to know that it matters — how and why.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You’ll be taken care of in ways you weren’t expecting. You may even be skeptical about this. If you aren’t accustomed to this type of tending, it can feel strange, new and uncomfortable.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). In a sense, arguments are hopeful, as they imply “If we’re going to be in an arrangement, this territory right here needs to be worked out.” People who want nothing to do with one another don’t bother arguing.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You’ll be giving something that gets a very positive response, and you cannot help but start to think that you should take it to a bigger stage. There is something wonderful and charming about the current scale. Don’t lose sight of it.
Holiday Mathis is the author of “Rock Your Stars.” To write to her, please go to www.creators.com and click on “Write the Author” on the Holiday Mathis page, or send her a postcard in the mail. To find out more about Holiday Mathis and read her past columns, visit the CreatorsSyndicate Web page at www.creators.com.
