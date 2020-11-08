 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Horoscopes: Nov. 8
0 comments

Horoscopes: Nov. 8

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Holiday Mathis

In this age, it often feels as though we’re making choices, when we are actually being manipulated into a behavior that benefits someone else. To get the power back and make a conscious decision takes a wake-up call followed by an act of resistance. The sun coming into a fortuitous alignment with dreamy Neptune sounds the alarm clock.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Nov. 8). This solar return brings a buoyancy of spirit that makes projects more doable, people more likable and life more enjoyable! Finding those most qualified and willing to help with your specific wants will be a game changer. You’ll cross a milestone in February and soon after have full funding for the next leg of the journey. Leo and Capricorn adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 9, 12, 4, 40 and 1.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Some of the best visits can be incorporeal. Memory and emotion bridge gaps that seem physically impossible to cross. You’ll feel a person’s essence while that person inhabits a distant place.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). The one who wants to discuss money up front may not be as focused on your needs as you would like. The financial aspects are important, but there are more important things being exchanged.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). It is natural to pay more attention to negative things that need fixing. However, when one thing goes wrong, try and see it as an isolated event, not a harbinger of doom or the first in a disastrous sequence.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Philosopher Immanuel Kant defined beauty as “that which pleases without interest.” You’ll witness a pure and truthful moment that asks and needs nothing of you and sense the special loveliness there.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). When it’s hard to make sense of the world you’re looking at, consider doing what the abstract artists do: Find peace in creation that gives your mind an escape from the dominance of reality.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). The situation changes because you do something to take it to a new place — a different environment, unique task, unusual motivations... the slightest shift will produce a radically different result.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). The great vaudevillian and cinematic legend Mae West suggested, “Between two evils, I always pick the one I never tried before.” Such a choice will be the delight of your day.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You are making assumptions without realizing it. Once you back up and understand what those assumptions are, then you can come at the problem from a truly fresh and novel approach.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). There are people keeping score of metrics that are actually meaningless, and you don’t want to be one of them. If you’re going to compete, you want to know that it matters — how and why.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You’ll be taken care of in ways you weren’t expecting. You may even be skeptical about this. If you aren’t accustomed to this type of tending, it can feel strange, new and uncomfortable.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). In a sense, arguments are hopeful, as they imply “If we’re going to be in an arrangement, this territory right here needs to be worked out.” People who want nothing to do with one another don’t bother arguing.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You’ll be giving something that gets a very positive response, and you cannot help but start to think that you should take it to a bigger stage. There is something wonderful and charming about the current scale. Don’t lose sight of it.

Holiday Mathis is the author of “Rock Your Stars.” To write to her, please go to www.creators.com and click on “Write the Author” on the Holiday Mathis page, or send her a postcard in the mail. To find out more about Holiday Mathis and read her past columns, visit the CreatorsSyndicate Web page at www.creators.com.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Horoscopes: Nov. 4
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: Nov. 4

When animals are threatened, they flee, scare off or destroy whatever is posing a threat. Humans work the same way, except that it’s often not…

Horoscopes: Nov. 6
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: Nov. 6

Throughout the ages, philosophers have suggested that one thing humans have control over is their own thoughts. New science argues that most o…

Horoscopes: Nov. 3
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: Nov. 3

The prevalent astrological feature of the United States Election Day is Mercury at a standstill, hovering to change direction. The messenger p…

Horoscopes: Nov. 2
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: Nov. 2

Describe and declare the enemy, which is fear itself. On this final full day of the Mercury retrograde, there is little to grow your power mor…

Horoscopes: Nov. 7
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: Nov. 7

The Leo moon gets dramatic. If you worry that you shouldn’t be feeling how you are, or that others are reacting better, this is normal, though…

Horoscopes: Nov. 5
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: Nov. 5

Part of getting to know someone is seeing them in different settings. There’s information you can only gather in certain contexts. A change of…

Horoscopes: Nov. 1
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: Nov. 1

Mercury and Saturn add a challenge to All Saints Day, which suggests some degree of difficulty in communication with our kin and ancestors ali…

Horoscopes: Oct. 31
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: Oct. 31

Not since 1944 has there been a blue moon on Halloween. The fullness of this opportunity opens in the heart of Halloween itself — an opportuni…

Horoscopes: Oct. 30
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: Oct. 30

The leader who gives orders but doesn’t know what’s entailed in taking them will ultimately be ineffective, as will the worker who can’t see h…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News