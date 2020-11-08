Horoscopes: Nov. 8

In this age, it often feels as though we’re making choices, when we are actually being manipulated into a behavior that benefits someone else. To get the power back and make a conscious decision takes a wake-up call followed by an act of resistance. The sun coming into a fortuitous alignment with dreamy Neptune sounds the alarm clock.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Nov. 8). This solar return brings a buoyancy of spirit that makes projects more doable, people more likable and life more enjoyable! Finding those most qualified and willing to help with your specific wants will be a game changer. You’ll cross a milestone in February and soon after have full funding for the next leg of the journey. Leo and Capricorn adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 9, 12, 4, 40 and 1.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Some of the best visits can be incorporeal. Memory and emotion bridge gaps that seem physically impossible to cross. You’ll feel a person’s essence while that person inhabits a distant place.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). The one who wants to discuss money up front may not be as focused on your needs as you would like. The financial aspects are important, but there are more important things being exchanged.