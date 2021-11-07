Horoscopes: Nov. 7

A conjunction of the moon and Venus in Capricorn, the sign of public image and power, nuzzles up to our sense of self-acceptance. How we feel about ourselves at home on the couch versus in a crowd of humanity are two different ideas. The closer their resemblance, the more comfortable we are. Comfort is the enemy of progress.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You love strong-willed people with a mind of their own. You don’t feel like you have to agree on every point. You’re supporting the person, not their entire platform. Your gift for encouragement will influence what happens next.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You feel more, so you love more, hurt more and, in today’s case, become more giddy with joy when your team wins, lifting the whole of the group to a new level of morale.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Your affection will demonstrate in spirals. You’ll give positive feedback, be generous with your time and most available to your loved ones. This is how the work of love is done.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). There are many ways to learn, but the best is by doing the thing. The education you get through books and other media will give you a leg up, even though you won’t use a lot of it in the final process.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). A wound is a site of healing. The destruction was in the past. What’s going on now on a cellular and energetic level is healing, rebuilding and bringing everything into a state of wholeness.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). It is not possible to grow without changing. You feel ready and willing to let go of the way things used to be, but even if you were reticent to do so, it would be too late. Your transformation is already underway.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). There are so many ways to cooperate — one of them being by not participating in the work at all. When people are ready, willing or needing to hash it out on their own, stepping out of the action can be a gift of love.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). One activity that gets you through hard things, such as a round of sit-ups or the cluster of days leading up to a vacation, is counting. If the thing you are counting is blessings, you will be very lucky indeed!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Romance will play out like a kind of theater — the one that feels absolutely real. And perhaps it is; although the intensity of drama will ebb and flow throughout the relationship.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). The world is better when people understand and apply their talents. They can’t always do this alone. They need the keen observation of a witness. You’ll see strengths in others that they cannot see in themselves.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You will bring contradicting forces into perfect alignment. The amazing feat will have a profound effect on people around you. Indeed, your own heart will be moved in the process.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Even though there is a certain requirement of solo time you like to fulfill that seems to keep you in touch with who you are, you still need to be around other people to truly be yourself.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Nov. 7). You don’t pay much attention to your popularity, but it’s on the rise, and you’ll enjoy the perks. You’ll earn more, laugh more and find yourself in more exciting situations. Consult mentors. A certification, degree or advancement is in store. What you’ve been dreaming about can finally become a reality. Aquarius and Cancer adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 8, 30, 21, 17 and 49.

Holiday Mathis is the author of “Rock Your Stars.” To write to her, please go to www.creators.com and click on “Write the Author” on the Holiday Mathis page, or send her a postcard in the mail.

