Horoscopes: Nov. 7

The Leo moon gets dramatic. If you worry that you shouldn’t be feeling how you are, or that others are reacting better, this is normal, though not particularly helpful. What is helpful is allowing yourself to feel whatever comes up without judgment. You’ll feel the same way whether you judge it or not, so why not try self-compassion?
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Nov. 7). You’ll get a cosmic zing of happiness. What cannot be emphasized enough is the importance of emotion. How you do a thing will always matter more than what you do. The feeling behind a thing IS the thing (or is the takeaway from the thing, at least). Statistics rise and fall, and your happiness level has nothing to do with it. Cancer and Leo adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 2, 28 4, 44 and 16.
ARIES (March 21-April 19). Think more often about what you have than what you don’t have, and with great affection at that. It’s a level of gratitude that few achieve. The ones who do are among the happiest people on earth.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Superior talent and true merit — that’s the magic success combination. If you can only have one of these, then let it be merit. With work, the job is learned. Arguably, the real talent is a desire to put in the work it takes to be good.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). The natural is more pleasing than the artificial and yet if everything existed in its natural state, what would creative people do? They need something to change, heighten and improve. Artifices can be marvelous!
CANCER (June 22-July 22). While valor and respect for self and others are generally qualities of excellence, there is also a time and place for rebellion and mockery of corrupt systems. One tone doesn’t cover all times.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Maybe you’d rather have all the episodes of a television show available so that you are not waiting for the next airing. Love is different. There’s no way to binge-watch it. You’ll just have to wait.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You used to love the work, and now you’re not so sure, but it’s only because you’ve become so familiar. A rest, some time away or, better yet, a nice dose of competition, and then it’s back to true love.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). There are those who make gossip and drama out of absolutely anything. Happenings of the day will get more news than they deserve. You always have the option to direct your attention elsewhere.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Here you go, building a consensus. You’ll include others in the decision-making process. You’ll go out of your way to make sure that no one feels marginalized or ignored.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). The problem shows up like a flare in the night, but won’t be nearly as dramatic to solve. Turning to the internet, a video tutorial or a book will be so much easier than turning to a real person.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Try not to take any news you hear as good news or bad. It is all neutral if you see it that way. Then you have the option to feel empowered to use this news to your greatest advantage.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You’ll knock yourself out for love. Keep in mind: If you are working for the attention of the room, you’ve already lost. When you give what they need, you will have their full attention, no extra work necessary.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). There are always more ways to observe a thing. The cat and dog and spider see your domestic life very differently than the way you do. Channel them for a moment, and you’ll have a breakthrough.
Holiday Mathis is the author of “Rock Your Stars.” To write to her, please go to www.creators.com and click on “Write the Author” on the Holiday Mathis page, or send her a postcard in the mail. To find out more about Holiday Mathis and read her past columns, visit the CreatorsSyndicate Web page at www.creators.com.
