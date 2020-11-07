Horoscopes: Nov. 7

The Leo moon gets dramatic. If you worry that you shouldn’t be feeling how you are, or that others are reacting better, this is normal, though not particularly helpful. What is helpful is allowing yourself to feel whatever comes up without judgment. You’ll feel the same way whether you judge it or not, so why not try self-compassion?

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Nov. 7). You’ll get a cosmic zing of happiness. What cannot be emphasized enough is the importance of emotion. How you do a thing will always matter more than what you do. The feeling behind a thing IS the thing (or is the takeaway from the thing, at least). Statistics rise and fall, and your happiness level has nothing to do with it. Cancer and Leo adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 2, 28 4, 44 and 16.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Think more often about what you have than what you don’t have, and with great affection at that. It’s a level of gratitude that few achieve. The ones who do are among the happiest people on earth.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Superior talent and true merit — that’s the magic success combination. If you can only have one of these, then let it be merit. With work, the job is learned. Arguably, the real talent is a desire to put in the work it takes to be good.