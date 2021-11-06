 Skip to main content
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: Nov. 6

Holiday Mathis

Nobody likes to do things they are not good at, yet almost everybody must. We are not born knowing things. A refusal to be terrible at something is a refusal to learn. The Sagittarius sun offers a dash of daring for those willing to try something new and agrees to double down on that courage if we don’t expect ourselves to be good at it right away.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). There are some obstacles that must be painstakingly climbed, but today’s can be vaulted over, provided you have a running start and a tall, strong lever and the faith it takes to fling yourself.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You have talent, though you’re well aware of the other necessary ingredients that count much more, such as intent, persistence, the ability to prioritize well and the discipline to follow through.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Because you’re involved and enthralled with what you’ve said yes to, you’ll say no about a dozen times. It’s the only way to stay focused, protect what you have and keep on track. “No” doesn’t mean “never.”

CANCER (June 22-July 22). What you do, you do well and will be appreciated and paid accordingly. Handle the financial end of things and other parts fall into place. Review the past budget to consider what worked and what didn’t.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You’re in demand. Those who want your attention will watch carefully to see where said attention is currently going. You have real potential to make someone jealous if you’re not careful.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). The “what if” chain is likely to visit your thoughts today. You have the power to slant this in a positive direction. If it’s not working out that way and you need reinforcements, invite “what if’s” mortal enemy, “so what!”

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Mostly, you’ll be wise to go with the flow. But stay alert the whole time because you’ll hit shallows in which you can easily get off the raft and walk to a taxi where you can name your own destination.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). The high-quality work you turn out won’t happen by accident. You’ll make good on your intention to exceed expectations, hit the highest standards of excellence and then celebrate your success.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Write with a pen — diary entries, cards, affirmations, all very lucky for you. Handwritten notes come straight from your heart. Texts aren’t the same. Your pen has some kind of magic in it.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Life will get suddenly simple. You’ll recognize what’s relevant to your life and what’s not. You’ll know what you can safely discard and what you cherish. You’ll do what’s right for you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). People are at ease around you now. Your welcoming smile has something to do with it. Your warmth can be felt from a distance, and even people down the block are a little happier because of it.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You’re in for some friendly competition. This one is not a zero-sum game, and yet there will be a clear winner, which, as nice as you are, you still prefer will be you.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Nov. 6). No stranger to making other people money, it will be so satisfying to finally thrive in a mission of your own making. Everyone will be better off because you pursue your dream. Your personal life goes in a wonderfully uncomplicated direction. It will be a joy to experience commitments kept and plans executed. Libra and Capricorn adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 5, 32, 20, 1 and 48.

Holiday Mathis is the author of “Rock Your Stars.” To write to her, please go to www.creators.com and click on “Write the Author” on the Holiday Mathis page, or send her a postcard in the mail.

