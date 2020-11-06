Horoscopes: Nov. 6

CANCER (June 22-July 22). No one wants in on the process; they just want the transformation. That’s fine. You can use the principle to your advantage. Do the transformational work. Don’t talk about it. Put that energy into the price tag.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). With a mind abuzz with ideas, wishes, hopes and dreams, just be sure to also spend a good deal of focus on the practical aspects of the present moment. If you don’t enjoy today, pleasure stays out of reach.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Projects, dreams and relationships have as much of a life cycle as anything that breathes. When it’s over, it’s over, and there’s nothing that can revive it. The gift is a clean slate, the embrace of something entirely new.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You know how to buckle down and work hard, but that’s not the best strategy for today. The situation asks you to envision solutions that are different from the ones that brought success in the past.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You’re a social genius. Not only do you play well with others, you also introduce people who wouldn’t otherwise know one another. You put two and two together in a way that adds up to so much more than four.