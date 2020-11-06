 Skip to main content
Horoscopes: Nov. 6
Horoscopes: Nov. 6

Holiday Mathis

Throughout the ages, philosophers have suggested that one thing humans have control over is their own thoughts. New science argues that most of our thinking is subconscious, and of the conscious thought, much is wholly wild. Given this and the current difficult Mercury aspect, to influence what you can is a saintly and elevating act.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Nov. 6). You’re so productive and successful over the next 10 weeks. It will be a little fun to know you inspire envy along with the other benefits your hard work reels in. A windfall in March is well-deserved. There’s a crossroads in May, but don’t worry because whatever you choose, you wind up in the same lovely place. Aries and Capricorn adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 38, 2, 11, 4 and 18.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Don’t get too hung up on nailing the accuracy of every decision right now because that will hold you back from making any choice at all. Best guesses are good enough.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). There are times in life when it does seem as though all your happiness is dependent on a single outcome. It’s an illusion, and if it’s not helping you, then it’s time to be more realistic about the stakes.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). The limits on your perception include mechanisms adapted over hundreds of thousands of years to keep you safe and grounded in a shared reality. Even so, you’ll challenge them and win.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). No one wants in on the process; they just want the transformation. That’s fine. You can use the principle to your advantage. Do the transformational work. Don’t talk about it. Put that energy into the price tag.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). With a mind abuzz with ideas, wishes, hopes and dreams, just be sure to also spend a good deal of focus on the practical aspects of the present moment. If you don’t enjoy today, pleasure stays out of reach.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Projects, dreams and relationships have as much of a life cycle as anything that breathes. When it’s over, it’s over, and there’s nothing that can revive it. The gift is a clean slate, the embrace of something entirely new.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You know how to buckle down and work hard, but that’s not the best strategy for today. The situation asks you to envision solutions that are different from the ones that brought success in the past.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You’re a social genius. Not only do you play well with others, you also introduce people who wouldn’t otherwise know one another. You put two and two together in a way that adds up to so much more than four.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Some of the best people you know have fallen right into your life without ever being vetted in any way. You just happened upon greatness, and you will do it again.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). When you do nothing, nothing happens. There’s a time and place when “nothing” is just about the most perfect thing you could do! Not now though. Today, the risks will be worth it.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You’ll praise someone, and it will go straight to the heart. The other thing is that people are generally skeptical of flattery, but the way you do it is so pure that it dissolves defenses.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). This is a rare moment with a cosmic gift to match. What a boon! You’ll have an idea about how to improve your life and, bonus, you will be completely right about it, too.

Holiday Mathis is the author of “Rock Your Stars.” To write to her, please go to www.creators.com and click on “Write the Author” on the Holiday Mathis page, or send her a postcard in the mail. To find out more about Holiday Mathis and read her past columns, visit the CreatorsSyndicate Web page at www.creators.com.

