Horoscopes: Nov. 5

Part of getting to know someone is seeing them in different settings. There’s information you can only gather in certain contexts. A change of scenery is difficult to achieve with a Cancer moon, and in these times when it is dangerous for so many to leave home. Conversational contexts are the next best thing. Ask new questions.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Nov. 5). You’re ambitious! Ambition can turn deserts into cities, jobs into careers, acquaintances into epic love stories. Ambition can also be something to bear at times, as it comes with the implication of a rejected present. Concentrate on loving what is and adding more to it instead of rejecting what is and changing everything. Gemini and Pisces adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 4, 45, 2, 20 and 16.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Your success formula: Get up, brush yourself off, try again and repeat. Proof that you’re living to the limit, the way you always aspire to. Failure isn’t falling down. It’s staying down.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). What if you knew that all of today would become a fond memory? Could you touch and let go? Tonight, you’ll follow this rule of thumb: Be kinder than is necessary.