Horoscopes: Nov. 5

Part of getting to know someone is seeing them in different settings. There’s information you can only gather in certain contexts. A change of scenery is difficult to achieve with a Cancer moon, and in these times when it is dangerous for so many to leave home. Conversational contexts are the next best thing. Ask new questions.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Nov. 5). You’re ambitious! Ambition can turn deserts into cities, jobs into careers, acquaintances into epic love stories. Ambition can also be something to bear at times, as it comes with the implication of a rejected present. Concentrate on loving what is and adding more to it instead of rejecting what is and changing everything. Gemini and Pisces adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 4, 45, 2, 20 and 16.
ARIES (March 21-April 19). Your success formula: Get up, brush yourself off, try again and repeat. Proof that you’re living to the limit, the way you always aspire to. Failure isn’t falling down. It’s staying down.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). What if you knew that all of today would become a fond memory? Could you touch and let go? Tonight, you’ll follow this rule of thumb: Be kinder than is necessary.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). They are not offering what you need right now. Stay observant though; there’s more to this story. Also, maybe what you have already is perfect for you. Before you look for more, spiff-up the old stuff.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). People who are good at relating to others will show you those skills, and you’ll be in a position to decide how much of it is genuine as opposed to having an attached agenda.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). The magic equation: intelligence, diligence and awareness. This will be the combination that separates the crowd. Most will remain within the group, but you will put those that possess this magic in a special place.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). One reason to go to new places is that you have already figured out the challenges in the old places and by now have deemed many of them unworthy of your continued attention.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You communicate thoroughly, and this is a gift to all who have the pleasure and privilege of your interaction. It is also important to note that sometimes the most essential messages are communicated through silence.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Controlling people are hard to give gifts. They would rather tell you exactly what they want and are not afraid to relay dissatisfaction when you go outside those parameters, which you totally should because it will be worth the risk.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You’ll be adding new friends to the mix, and it’s a stellar idea to find ones who are reasonably self-sufficient. The ideal scenario is that you can offer something they want but don’t need.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). The most resilient bonds will be the ones that bring together light things. These ties are not taxed by the heaviness of the work before them. They will wrap around and adhere because it’s the easiest thing to do.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Struggling to keep an expired project, dream or relationship alive is much more painful than letting go at the right time. Letting go at the right time requires two things: awareness and hope.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). To be at liberty to curve to your own impulses and expressions is a precious privilege. It’s the things you do without the pressure of an audience that will form you in the most authentic way.
Holiday Mathis is the author of “Rock Your Stars.” To write to her, please go to www.creators.com and click on “Write the Author” on the Holiday Mathis page, or send her a postcard in the mail. To find out more about Holiday Mathis and read her past columns, visit the CreatorsSyndicate Web page at www.creators.com.
