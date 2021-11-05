Horoscopes: Nov. 5

As Venus and Mercury change suits, we are wise to keep in mind the uniqueness we each possess. Relationships cannot be solved because they are not an equation to get right. Rather, relationships are a mystery we’ll never get to the bottom of. The more harmony we create, the more there is to find — an endless symphony.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Emotionally intertwined, you seem to feel someone’s pain, joy, interest, apathy and more. And what about what you go through? Is it mutually felt? Consider the balance of the relationship.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). It’s a time for maximum preparedness. Everyone is capable of more than you think, especially you. Stretch yourself, and expect that your competition is also out there stretching.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You’ve heard the same words from different places. Parents, teachers, leaders, mentors... from each source, the meaning changed a little, but it points to the same thing. Take action.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Attempts to make others feel comfortable will grease the social wheels. People care what you think of them more than you might guess. Simply making the effort to get in sync with others will do the trick.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Finding the right perspective will be tricky. There is much to take in. The closer you look, the less you see. A wide-angle lens will show you more but removes you from the action. Let intuition guide you to your ideal vantage point.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Share your feelings with enthusiasm. Your boldness lets others know who you are. They trust you when they understand you better. And your confidence inspires others to be forthright.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). It is difficult to carry items up a ladder. It is much safer to set things down and secure your climb in hopes things will still be there on the way back down.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You’re not worried about what they think of you because you sense their minds are elsewhere. This will come as a liberation and an invitation to do as you please.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You hate to think of yourself as complicated, but there’s no getting around it: All humans are. Any time you spend figuring out your particular needs will save you from wasting time on what cannot fulfill you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Write it down; write all of it down. These are details you won’t want to miss. Later, you’ll be using these notes to organize your life into the calendars and checklists that keep you on track.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You’re uncomfortable as the center of attention, but try not to deflect praise. A secret part of you needs the admiration and will absorb it to use as fuel for your work to come.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). In some instances, keeping the sacredness of your inner life to yourself is healthy for a relationship, and sometimes it’s not. Caring enough to cautiously consider what is best to share is, in itself, a sign of love.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Nov. 5). Remember when you wanted to give but were unable?

Now is your chance. People seek your guidance and favor; it’s wonderful to be in a position to help. Your personal life glows with vitality as you set and systematically accomplish a series of small goals. In 2022, your team will play a long game and win the prize. Gemini and Libra adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 8, 10, 3, 33 and 47.

Holiday Mathis is the author of “Rock Your Stars.” To write to her, please go to www.creators.com and click on “Write the Author” on the Holiday Mathis page, or send her a postcard in the mail.

