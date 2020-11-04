Horoscopes: Nov. 4

When animals are threatened, they flee, scare off or destroy whatever is posing a threat. Humans work the same way, except that it’s often not appropriate to exhibit these feelings, certainly not in a way that affects others negatively. The moon’s position to Jupiter and then Pluto and Saturn encourages healthy outlets for fear and frustration.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Nov. 4). This year, you’ll live by your word — confidently, boldly. Also, you’ll share your opinions with people who adore you and need your input; it’s more of a rarity than you may realize. Enjoy the special status. Lifestyle upgrades happen over the next three months. You’ll conquer a habit and favorably impact your health. Cancer and Virgo adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 2, 20, 1, 18 and 50.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). To keep in mind the impermanence of things can be a kind of spiritual practice, the benefits of which include more fully inhabiting this moment, which will never come your way again.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Something that is very easy to you is actually quite laborious to someone dear to you, and the realization has you wanting to extend help, ease the load or come to an arrangement.