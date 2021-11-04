Horoscopes: Nov. 4

Besides the scorpion, Scorpio energy is often symbolized with the phoenix, a legendary bird that shows up in the mythology of many ancient cultures. While the details change from story to story, an abiding characteristic is the creature’s talent for self-invention. The bird rebirths itself, and the new Scorpio moon suggests we can do so, too.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). When in doubt, seal your lips and see what happens. Some silences will communicate far beyond words. Some silences will communicate nothing, which might turn out to be precisely what the topic warrants.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Dump out the drawers and dig into the closets. Becoming increasingly organized will help the flow of your upcoming days. Bonus: You’ll recover what was lost or forgotten.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). There will be a choice between now and later. Choose now. “Why not seize the pleasure at once? How often is happiness destroyed by preparation, foolish preparation!” — Jane Austen

CANCER (June 22-July 22). School is never out for you. You learn something new every day, and on days like today, you learn 10 things, all immediately applicable. The more you learn, the more you earn.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Honor what you notice. It’s a show of respect. It means you trust your instincts and have faith in every level of your awareness, including your subconscious to pick out what’s significant. If it weren’t important, you wouldn’t notice it.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Due to your training and the environment you’ve known so far, you allow yourself certain freedoms and restrict yourself from others. Consider widening the margins, as circumstances have changed.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Because you are open to other points of view, your day will be peppered with interesting arguments, banter and the kind of intellectual challenge that keeps you on your game.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You’ve built something that’s not just for you; it’s for loved ones, friends and future generations. Everyone will feel at least a little bit like they own it in some way, though it has a life of its own, too.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Sometimes, the answers are not blowing in the wind, written on the wall, out there or within you. Sometimes, the answer is “no answer.” Keep asking anyway, though, because it connects you with other curious minds.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Money talks in a language that, while not exactly universal, is widely understood. Decide what you’re willing to pay before you enter the marketplace. You’ll be up against some mighty persuasive salespeople.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You’ve done it before — put yourself in a one-down position so someone else can feel more secure. It might help in the moment, but it’s not a sustainable fix. When you’re around strong people, it’s unnecessary.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). It’s not like you to be suspicious of others, but when you are, take heed. There’s nothing to fear, except wasting your time. You’re on a path to learn new lessons, not ones you’ve already learned.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Nov. 4). You’re forming a new style, and it changes how you approach several areas of your life. Compassionate, supportive self-talk is a crucial part of the change that allows you to adopt habits that support your most ambitious aims. Fun with friends and family provide a beautiful balance to an intensely focused year. Leo and Aquarius adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 3, 33, 2, 16 and 49.

Holiday Mathis is the author of “Rock Your Stars.” To write to her, please go to www.creators.com and click on “Write the Author” on the Holiday Mathis page, or send her a postcard in the mail.

