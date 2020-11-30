Horoscopes: Nov. 30

The full moon in Gemini is about the sharing of our ideas and ourselves and connecting in whatever way we can. The lunar eclipse, subtle and visible to the experienced observer, has outsized mystical implications — the shadow of missed connections that provide a contrast. We’ll know when we’re getting it wrong or right.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Nov. 30). You’ve a wonderful gift of choosing people: of knowing who is good for you and drawing close those whose lives and values fit well with yours. You’re above superficiality that others fall prey to, because your focus on character keeps you refining your own and filling your life with good relationships. Aries and Taurus adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 8, 5, 7, 20 and 18.
ARIES (March 21-April 19). The time to do the thing you want to do is right now, while you still want it, while it’s on your radar and within your reach, while it’s ripe with potential. Grab and go.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You know very well that you don’t have to be deeply in love with what you’re doing to be successful at it. You’ll dig in and make something happen with nothing more than a sense of duty and a handful of private reasons.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You think you have an accurate view of someone, but until you can build a case by witnessing actual patterns of behavior, you just don’t know. Be patient, and collect the data.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). Winning that little contest is a rush, but not as fortifying as the long-term stability you get from showing up your purpose day after day with the intention of doing what needs to be done.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You can use what you are learning in more ways than you currently are. Think of how you might apply your skill in a different but related field, genre or location. Opportunities crop up once you open your mind in this way.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You don’t like the feeling of being controlled by others, and you will resist subtle nudges that suggest you are being managed instead of fully experienced in the way you should be.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You’re on a journey. The timing may get interrupted by setbacks and unexpected stops that cause delays but in no way change the destination. Stick to this road and you can expect to get there — eventually.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You have a level of attunement into the patterns of others that can only be considered a gift. From the historical evidence, you can make a most potent and accurate prediction. It’s right there for you if you want to see it.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). It’s a good time to indulge in fantasies about who you are or could be. It should be a stretch; that is the whole point about fantasizing. How boring would it be if even your fantasies had to have strict rules?
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Boldness comes in many forms, sometimes even in the form of eyes filled with tears. Showing feelings and working through them may represent the very definition of courage.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You’re perfectly equipped to handle the task at hand — until you’re not, and at that point, you’ll improvise, showing your clever, resourceful side.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). At any given moment of the day, you are somewhere between the reality of who you are and your aspiration for yourself. The way you reach is uncomfortable, beautiful and inspiring.
Holiday Mathis is the author of “Rock Your Stars.” To write to her, please go to www.creators.com and click on “Write the Author” on the Holiday Mathis page, or send her a postcard in the mail. To find out more about Holiday Mathis and read her past columns, visit the CreatorsSyndicate Web page at www.creators.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!