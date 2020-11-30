 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Horoscopes: Nov. 30
0 comments

Horoscopes: Nov. 30

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Holiday Mathis

The full moon in Gemini is about the sharing of our ideas and ourselves and connecting in whatever way we can. The lunar eclipse, subtle and visible to the experienced observer, has outsized mystical implications — the shadow of missed connections that provide a contrast. We’ll know when we’re getting it wrong or right.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Nov. 30). You’ve a wonderful gift of choosing people: of knowing who is good for you and drawing close those whose lives and values fit well with yours. You’re above superficiality that others fall prey to, because your focus on character keeps you refining your own and filling your life with good relationships. Aries and Taurus adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 8, 5, 7, 20 and 18.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). The time to do the thing you want to do is right now, while you still want it, while it’s on your radar and within your reach, while it’s ripe with potential. Grab and go.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You know very well that you don’t have to be deeply in love with what you’re doing to be successful at it. You’ll dig in and make something happen with nothing more than a sense of duty and a handful of private reasons.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You think you have an accurate view of someone, but until you can build a case by witnessing actual patterns of behavior, you just don’t know. Be patient, and collect the data.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Winning that little contest is a rush, but not as fortifying as the long-term stability you get from showing up your purpose day after day with the intention of doing what needs to be done.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You can use what you are learning in more ways than you currently are. Think of how you might apply your skill in a different but related field, genre or location. Opportunities crop up once you open your mind in this way.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You don’t like the feeling of being controlled by others, and you will resist subtle nudges that suggest you are being managed instead of fully experienced in the way you should be.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You’re on a journey. The timing may get interrupted by setbacks and unexpected stops that cause delays but in no way change the destination. Stick to this road and you can expect to get there — eventually.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You have a level of attunement into the patterns of others that can only be considered a gift. From the historical evidence, you can make a most potent and accurate prediction. It’s right there for you if you want to see it.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). It’s a good time to indulge in fantasies about who you are or could be. It should be a stretch; that is the whole point about fantasizing. How boring would it be if even your fantasies had to have strict rules?

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Boldness comes in many forms, sometimes even in the form of eyes filled with tears. Showing feelings and working through them may represent the very definition of courage.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You’re perfectly equipped to handle the task at hand — until you’re not, and at that point, you’ll improvise, showing your clever, resourceful side.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). At any given moment of the day, you are somewhere between the reality of who you are and your aspiration for yourself. The way you reach is uncomfortable, beautiful and inspiring.

Holiday Mathis is the author of “Rock Your Stars.” To write to her, please go to www.creators.com and click on “Write the Author” on the Holiday Mathis page, or send her a postcard in the mail. To find out more about Holiday Mathis and read her past columns, visit the CreatorsSyndicate Web page at www.creators.com.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Horoscopes: Nov. 24
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: Nov. 24

The moon moves into young Aries and then to a playful trine with the sun. Here come the fun and games! Note: Games are more satisfying when th…

Horoscopes: Nov. 27
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: Nov. 27

It’s true of comedians and teachers, blind daters and corporate leaders — the experienced ones don’t launch without first reading the room. Th…

Horoscopes: Nov. 25
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: Nov. 25

As doctors and airplane pilots know, checklists prevent disasters. But even when you’re not responsible for a life-or-death outcome, a list ca…

Horoscopes: Nov. 29
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: Nov. 29

Thoughts in these early stages of Neptune’s direct motion: Familiarity feels safe because it is known, but that doesn’t make it so. Just remem…

Horoscopes: Nov. 28
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: Nov. 28

Is your vision getting clearer? Neptune, the planet of dreams and visions, has been retrograde for five months, adding a swirling fog of surre…

Horoscopes: Nov. 26
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: Nov. 26

The moon moves from passionate Aries to hungry Taurus. The high-energy needed for making things will turn into a sensual energy best applied t…

Horoscopes: Nov. 23
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: Nov. 23

Venus and Neptune form an auspicious trine, favoring effective communication, which is different from the automatic and sometimes false pleasa…

Horoscopes: Nov. 21
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: Nov. 21

As though by parents trying to preserve nice things on high shelves away from the recklessness of children, the sun, moon and stars are placed…

Horoscopes: Nov. 18
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: Nov. 18

As the tension mounts between Venus and Saturn, we look to see if others are struggling as much as we are. But most people hide their struggle…

Horoscopes: Nov. 20
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: Nov. 20

As the sun rides the cusp of Scorpio and Sagittarius, it becomes clear that the problem won’t be solved by chipping away until there’s a break…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News