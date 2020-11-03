Horoscopes: Nov. 3

The prevalent astrological feature of the United States Election Day is Mercury at a standstill, hovering to change direction. The messenger planet has been retrograde, and this pause represents the screeching halt before a change to direct motion. The communication of voting is about the most direct line to destiny as it gets!

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Nov. 3). Love is a creation. It has to be built. You do this intentionally this year, ordering your priorities to make relationships first. You’ll get a deeper connection to the ones who have always been there. You’ll get fantastic news in January and happy developments thereafter. May will bring a particularly satisfying sort of relief. Leo and Pisces adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 7, 4, 11, 3 and 13.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Your interpretation of events is absolutely accurate though also limited to but one point of view. Were you to step over even a foot, you would see different possibilities. And so you will, and so you shall.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You will travel a short distance to deliver a message that seems, for all intents and purposes, to be necessary to the dailiness of life. And that will be, given your take, an art form.