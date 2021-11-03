Horoscopes: Nov. 3

If you could swivel your life 10 degrees in the direction of your choosing, what’s the improved view? If you upgraded to the next version of yourself overnight, how would you know the change had taken place? Get clarity on the matter so you can aim yourself strategically to receive tomorrow’s fresh lunar magic in the sign of transformation.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). The importance of context will come up. People have a choice about who to buy from or work and socialize with. You’ll build a sense of trust and community as you share the story of how you came to do what you do.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You will become further intrigued with a subject. Strangely, the more you learn, the bigger the mystery becomes. You may never get to the bottom of it, but the quest is enthralling.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Fear subsides and your mind is quiet. Let yourself relax into the silence for as long as you can. Deeply intelligent and intuitive insight emerges from stillness.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). As you pull off the tricks of the day, the importance of conviction cannot be underestimated. When you really believe in your own performance, you will be most convincing to the others. You will earn tremendous reviews.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Fear creates its own reasons for being. Perhaps your alarm is well-founded, though. In that case, address the risk. How can you minimize it? A safety net can create confidence and contribute to sure-footed action.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You are surrounded by stubborn people who will not bend to your will. However, with some showmanship, you may be able to distract them into doing exactly as you prefer.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You will answer to someone whom you would love to impress. There’s both personal and financial incentive involved. Brief and relevant interactions will have a strong and memorable effect.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). The kindhearted often come by their compassion via the school of hard knocks. Having suffered, it is easier to extend empathy to the suffering. Having erred, it is easier to forgive the erroneous.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You will be more impulsive than usual and likely to take a chance you normally wouldn’t dare to take. You have your reasons. Or, if not, it’s an intuitive impulse you’d like to honor.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). It is said that true happiness cannot be achieved in isolation, though you’ll challenge the premise with solo moments in which you feel fully connected to a vibrant sense of love and life.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Choose your company carefully. You’re susceptible to vibes, so avoid those sending out the sort you wouldn’t want to catch. To create optimal impressions, interact with people while they’re already having a good time.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You may not share your friend’s worldview or agree on everything, but since you remain nonjudgmental, you will be enriched and expanded by the relationship nonetheless.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Nov. 3). Because of your keen timing, a mere nugget of knowledge will lead you to incommensurate financial bonus; be sure to accept it. You will be an excellent steward of this resource. Besides, all the goodwill you put out on the regular was bound to come back to you from somewhere. Capricorn and Virgo adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 10, 4, 44, 8 and 49.

Holiday Mathis is the author of “Rock Your Stars.” To write to her, please go to www.creators.com and click on “Write the Author” on the Holiday Mathis page, or send her a postcard in the mail.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0