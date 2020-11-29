 Skip to main content
Horoscopes: Nov. 29
Horoscopes: Nov. 29

Holiday Mathis

Thoughts in these early stages of Neptune’s direct motion: Familiarity feels safe because it is known, but that doesn’t make it so. Just remember that people are adaptable to all sorts of terrible and wonderful circumstances, and you don’t know how optimal your particular “familiar” is until you investigate how other people are doing things.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Nov. 29). You’ll become fascinating to yourself and to the world this year as mild curiosities develop into full-on pursuits, impressive projects and even quests. Various trainings will be involved. You’ll present yourself in a different and likely more public forum. Financially, June and July are thrilling. Cancer and Capricorn adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 2, 22, 19, 38 and 5.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). It will be interesting how you resolve what is requested of you. The vaguer the request, the more creative you get. You’ll take all the independence and freedom the situation affords and run with it.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Most people are not where they are. The secret to your charisma and to your special relationships is that you are hyper-present in a world where distraction is the norm.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You are more objective about what happens to you than others in your position would be, and this allows you to learn quickly and make plans based on more than just your emotional response.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). The way you listen to and admire others is rare, and the subjects of your attention may not be used to it, but that won’t stop them from being flattered to the point of utter intoxication.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You will sacrifice something you previously attained in order to get this new thing you want. You’ll be surprised at the cost of your fresh desire — not by the monetary cost but the nature of what’s exchanged.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). It will feel as though you’re taking a test. A high level of focus is necessary, and you’ll do very well with this, too, rising to the occasion, eyes exclusively on your own paper.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You’re even more sensitive than usual to the energy of places. Go where the atmosphere is welcoming. If you’re uncomfortable in a place, don’t wait to figure out why. Move along to where the vibrations feel good to you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Say yes to the location change. You don’t know what can be seen from that place until you go there. A change of vantage will lead to more ideas and broaden the scope of a relationship or project.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Hunger can be satisfied by a meal, but desire will increase as it is fed. Each taste intensifies need. Beware of situations in which you are unlikely to be content with moderation.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Emotional responses are our earliest teachers but not always the best ones, since young feelings can be so volatile. You’ll question what fear taught you, bringing maturity and reason to bear on the situation.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). If you can’t figure out how to go faster, consider cutting the amount you’re asking yourself to do in half and then taking your sweet time with that. Going slower will be interesting today, and you’ll look cool doing it.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). The more comfortable you feel with who you are and what you’re doing, the less a favorable response matters to you. You’ll use feedback as information, not as emotional sustenance.

Holiday Mathis is the author of “Rock Your Stars.” To write to her, please go to www.creators.com and click on “Write the Author” on the Holiday Mathis page, or send her a postcard in the mail. To find out more about Holiday Mathis and read her past columns, visit the CreatorsSyndicate Web page at www.creators.com.

