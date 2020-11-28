Horoscopes: Nov. 28

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Relationship tension is easily remedied. Instead of struggling, give in. Instead of determining who is right, agree to be the one who is wrong. Fallible people win today.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You are like an amplifier today because everything you touch becomes more than it was — or at least louder. Most appreciate how you enliven the environment and even the ones who don’t secretly do.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Put your doubts aside and join up with others. A well-matched collaboration will yield solid results. A not-so-well matched collaboration will still be better than doing it yourself.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You may not understand what another person hopes to gain from a situation, but you can assume the best of intentions are at play. Also, give yourself a pat on the back for caring this much.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Coincidence indicates that a grand plan is coming together. Log in your requests now. If you don’t know where to send them, address them to the universe and send them on the wind.