Horoscopes: Nov. 27
Horoscopes: Nov. 27

Holiday Mathis

It’s true of comedians and teachers, blind daters and corporate leaders — the experienced ones don’t launch without first reading the room. The inexperienced rush in with all they’ve got without taking the audience’s temperature. To test out people’s responsiveness to you and proceed accordingly is a skill that takes patience.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Nov. 27). You’ll hit a streak. Your efforts are working in the way you intended them to or even better. Reinvest in success. Relationships grow, especially those with new people. You attract the sort of scenarios you’ve long dreamed of living. When the fantasy lands in reality, that’s when things really get good. Aquarius and Cancer adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 1, 24, 44, 37 and 5.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Happiness may be the best revenge; no one said it was the easiest. Today, you attempt to grab some and it runs off. Let it go. Stick with your path and goals. Happiness will catch up just when the right people are watching.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You are the type of friend who comes early to the party and stays late to help clean up a mess you didn’t make. You have friends who would do the same — if you’d let them. No parties are happening today, but let them help anyway.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). It will be liberating to recognize the difference between infatuations, preoccupations and actual love. Love isn’t about the amount of time you spend thinking of someone; rather, it’s the home you make for someone in your heart.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Relationships are co-created, so no one is completely in control. You can manage your end of things, but that in and of itself may not be enough to get a thing headed where you want it to go. It’s a day for realistic assessment.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). There’s no reason to judge yourself now. Nor should you subject yourself to the judgment of others. It’s a time to accept your right to create your precious life to whatever extent you can.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Run your day through your mental projector before you launch into it. As you picture each responsibility you will tend to, you will get ideas as to what would make the experience even better.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Attention to detail saves the day. You like to know for certain that your being on the scene made things different. When you doubt your impact, you’ll speak up, touch people, do and change something.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You can’t control other people’s reactions, but you can predict them. Knowing more about your audience helps you predict more accurately. This is why time spent in research and observation is invaluable.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Your desires make themselves known to you, usually obviously but sometimes subtly. Today is a subtle one in which your wants speak in whispers, nudges and inklings.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You prize self-sufficiency, but it may be worthwhile to pay someone to fix the problem of the day. Even so, you’ll try to learn as much as you can from the process.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). One solution doesn’t work for everyone, but it will probably work for you, especially because you’re so excellent at following instructions. A step-by-step guide will lead you exactly where you want to go.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You know when you’re thinking, but how do know when you’re overthinking? If the thought process doubles back on itself more than a handful of times or spirals downward, then it is likely unhelpful.

Holiday Mathis is the author of “Rock Your Stars.” To write to her, please go to www.creators.com and click on “Write the Author” on the Holiday Mathis page, or send her a postcard in the mail. To find out more about Holiday Mathis and read her past columns, visit the CreatorsSyndicate Web page at www.creators.com.

