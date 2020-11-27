Horoscopes: Nov. 27

It’s true of comedians and teachers, blind daters and corporate leaders — the experienced ones don’t launch without first reading the room. The inexperienced rush in with all they’ve got without taking the audience’s temperature. To test out people’s responsiveness to you and proceed accordingly is a skill that takes patience.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Nov. 27). You’ll hit a streak. Your efforts are working in the way you intended them to or even better. Reinvest in success. Relationships grow, especially those with new people. You attract the sort of scenarios you’ve long dreamed of living. When the fantasy lands in reality, that’s when things really get good. Aquarius and Cancer adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 1, 24, 44, 37 and 5.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Happiness may be the best revenge; no one said it was the easiest. Today, you attempt to grab some and it runs off. Let it go. Stick with your path and goals. Happiness will catch up just when the right people are watching.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You are the type of friend who comes early to the party and stays late to help clean up a mess you didn’t make. You have friends who would do the same — if you’d let them. No parties are happening today, but let them help anyway.