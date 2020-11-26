Horoscopes: Nov. 26

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You find a way to bridge the gap between you and the people you want to be near but can’t. You don’t even have to think about adding the personal touches that make this happen; they’ll come with your intention.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). The feelings of warmth coming at you are undeniable. It will be wonderful to find out that you are part of people’s fondest memories. If you don’t get verbal affirmation of this, assume it’s true and keep building your legacy.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). It’s a little quirky, the things you most appreciate about your current life. Thinking about what makes you happy, your senses light up and your creativity whirrs like a magical engine of fantastical production.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). A kindness you gave long ago (and may not even remember giving) is now coming back to you in a new form. You’ll get a prime opportunity to slow down so you can notice and acknowledge the gift.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). While you appreciate the tastes and comforts of the season, it’s the small ones who win your heart. Their eyes and smiles are a gift that sends your spirit in somersaults.