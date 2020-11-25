Horoscopes: Nov. 25

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Sometimes, you rate yourself based on how clean your house is. Of course, you are not really your home environment, but you can’t help but identify with it as you give such special care to your surroundings.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). There are things you forget because they have little bearing on your experience, and, strangely, some things of equally small impact are unforgettable. Those you must learn to forget so progress won’t be hindered by the inconsequential.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Your general habit of minding your own business usually serves you quite well, but today it will help you to be a little nosy and competitive. Are you offering something to the world at too high or too low a price?

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Small decisions are more significant than they seem and, when repeated by you or copied by others, can have an exponential impact. This is why you take great care today with purchases and other choices.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). If thunder did not send its booming scold through the heavens, it would not be thunder. And we could scarcely call it lightning that did not tear the sky with terrifying power. Embrace your stormy phenomenon as part of your package.