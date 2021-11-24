Horoscopes: Nov. 24

For Wednesday, Nov. 24:

Mercury follows the sun into Sagittarius, an expressive realm for the planet of communication. Those with a natural gift for chatting up strangers, making connections, networking and effectively working social media will find their talents even further augmented. More reserved folks will feel emboldened to take social risk.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You're meant to lead. Take charge. This can be done quietly and humbly as long as your actions are firm, direct and unfaltering. You will bring out the best in others and utilize their talents.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Everyone has doubts. The question is how seriously to entertain them. Give your reservations a certain amount of time and attention, then once you decide your course, move with confidence and don't look back.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Denying yourself only grows your appetite. What is the cost of giving in? Is it possible to have a little of what you want without indulging yourself to a regrettable degree? New ideas and approaches are needed.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). As for those who don't give you a normal amount of feedback, consider this a red flag. It's joyless and energy-depleting to have to work too hard for reactions and attention. Generous spirits give as much as they take.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Whether you're in a new relationship or keeping the fires stoked on an existing one, your instinct for connection is well-honed today, and your moves will play beautifully.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You'll work hard and get the result you're going for. With purpose and tenacity, you'll execute your aims and weave your story. You'll look back at this time in your life as legendary.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Your presence is comforting. People open up around you, and you provide a soft place for their stories and thoughts to land. Though it's not your job to be constantly receiving others, when you allow it, you help heal humanity.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). There's nothing you need to do to right wrongs. It's as though the universe is a cat that can't help but land on its feet. All you have to do is refuse to interfere and justice will be served.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Complete your project. It might not bring the results you wanted, but finishing will be its own kind of reward, giving you glowing confidence and a different future than you'd otherwise know.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Maybe complaining will fix nothing, but write your complaint anyway, only for yourself because working things out on paper will give you clarity. From here you will see a solution, workaround or way of accepting what is.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Whatever you're selling, keep the price high and don't be in a rush to make the deal. If you don't get offers, it's a blessing in disguise. Hold out for what you want.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Your own thoughts can make you happy or sad, frustrated or content. You may not realize what you're thinking until you question what you're feeling. Becoming aware of your thoughts will lead to a breakthrough.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (Nov. 24). Your social status is on the rise. You'll know exactly what to do with this influence when the time comes. There's a major opportunity in February, and you'll ink a deal in March. An interesting problem will turn into a quest. Beautiful relationships blossom from this! Libra and Taurus adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 3, 11, 22, 39 and 17.

CELEBRITY PROFILES: Katherine Heigl is strongly Sagittarian with four luminaries in this worldly sign. Sagittarius people are known for their high energy, love of travel, adventurous nature and cultural sophistication. Natal Jupiter in Leo is a secret superpower for navigating Hollywood. Look for Heigl in the television series "Firefly Lane" about a bond between unlikely friends.

For Thursday, Nov. 25:

The Leo moon throws in a few odd aspects — a tug on Saturn, an eye roll to Uranus, a playful punch to Mars. To endure the lunar jabs, stay focused on the common ground. "The turkey. The sweet potatoes. The stuffing. The pumpkin pie. Is there anything else we all can agree so vehemently about? I don't think so." — Nora Ephron

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You probably don't realize how much your loved ones need you, but your support is a healing balm. They care what you think of them. They also know you'll be loving even when you don't agree or approve.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). The story of your life is always being created. It's running through your thoughts, through the narrative your mind weaves as you go about your day. Just remember, as the writer, you can always sway, finesse or spin this.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You'll have ample opportunity to play and worthy playmates too. You'll avoid the transactional and overly competitive games and gravitate toward the ones where everyone can have fun and feel like a winner.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You know it in your heart -- what matters is the assessment of a circumstance, not the circumstance itself. You'll look for the interpretation of events which will provide the most ease and goodwill.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). An invisible thread draws you together with kindred souls. Every positive interaction weaves the network. Together you are making a strong dream catcher for collective ambitions.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). When people you know do things you admire, it doesn't make you jealous; rather, it ignites in you new hope. You're comfortable in yourself and therefore can be truly supportive of others.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You don't have to be perfect to be worthy. Give yourself credit. More often than not, you say the pleasant words, do the noble thing and live the gracious way that keeps you churning out the good decisions.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You'll appreciate a little and receive quite a lot. You're an excellent steward of resources and will spread out the good fortune in a way others wouldn't think to do.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Your work feels seamlessly connected to your heart and so you execute the tasks of the day without noticing the effort they take. You are fueled by love.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). What seems like a regular ol' thing when you have it, is absolutely essential when you need it. For this reason, you take nothing for granted. You celebrate the minor and major blessings.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You'll think about the people who make a difference in your life, then you'll find that you can't think of anyone you know who doesn't! You're fortified in the knowledge of just how gloriously connected you are to all.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Your warmth and hospitality are legendary and will be felt when you are the guest, when you are the host, and in the private rituals of radiating gratitude into the ether.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (Nov. 25). Wrapped inside your talent for empathy is the chameleon-esque ability to match the success of your guides. You'll quickly absorb the qualities and skills of a mentor. You may get the material goal you aim for but what's accomplished will go far beyond the tangible, into the realm of the sublime. Gemini and Aquarius adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 19, 33, 31, 40 and 27.

12 GOLDEN KEYS OF GRATITUDE: Ideas for extending your joy with a gratitude practice to buoy your spirit through this day of thanksgiving and beyond.

No. 1: Gratitude takes root in pleasure. Sensitize yourself to pleasure and you are on the trail of what there is before you to appreciate.

No. 2: You can't be grateful for what you do not enjoy.

No. 3: There's nothing wrong with displeasure as long as you do not use displeasure as a soapbox, a voting box or a complaint box. Displeasure is only useful as a compass, steering you to more promising pastures and a better fit.

No. 4: Gratitude must be cultivated. This is why it's a practice and not a one-off achievement. Commit to having a grateful heart just as you would commit to having a strong body, with full knowledge that the exercises must be done more or less daily.

No. 5: It may help to think of gratitude as an orientation. It is orienting yourself and reorienting yourself to the sweetness of the moment.

No. 6: The expression is essential. Many times, you will not know what you're thankful for until you try to communicate it.

No. 7: Happiness is not getting what you want, but wanting what you get.

No. 8: Don't be afraid that loving what you have will make you complacent. Love is a lifter, an attractor and a multiplier. Love the gifts around you and more goodness comes.

No. 9: Don't be too hung up on who you are thanking. The true spirit of abundance is ego-less.

No. 10: Masters of gratitude pride themselves on eloquence. Collect expressions of thanks; put effort and creativity into works of appreciation.

No. 11: Use gratitude as a marker for the beginning, middle and end of interactions.

No. 12: You don't have to be literal in your thanks. Heartfelt thanks come in various forms — a hand-squeeze, a smile, gleaming eyes, an attitude of complete warmth.

