Horoscopes: Nov. 24

The moon moves into young Aries and then to a playful trine with the sun. Here come the fun and games! Note: Games are more satisfying when the players are well-matched. Like the bowling alley technology that erects guards in the lanes to allow beginners an avoidance of the gutterball, the cosmic influences aim to balance the odds.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Nov. 24). You excel in your talents and do so in such an agreeable manner that you’ll be promoted, applauded and five-star reviewed. You’ll become more necessary to your various roles and jobs than they are to you — a powerful position to be sure. And you will be mindful to use that power for the good of all. Capricorn and Gemini adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 8, 44, 3, 19 and 50.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Saying “no” will be more important than saying “yes.” This “no” will clarify the sacrifice you’re willing to make in order to have what you want and be who you aspire to being.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You’re used to people thinking you’re amazing at something because you are. You’re also afraid that if they knew how terrible you were at other things, then it would detract from your reputation. That’s the part you’re wrong about.