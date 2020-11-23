Horoscopes: Nov. 23

Venus and Neptune form an auspicious trine, favoring effective communication, which is different from the automatic and sometimes false pleasantries. Voicing positivity doesn’t always make for a connection. Think more about listening to others and matching them where they’re at. Then it will be possible to lift spirits in small increments.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Nov. 23). The solar journey will be marked by a snappy rhythm: actions repeated, habits established, checkpoints reached to bring your goals to hand. Your schedule and the people you see regularly form a supportive infrastructure to help you accomplish your purpose. In 2021, you will experience a mysterious and beautiful process and learn it intimately so that you may teach others. Aries and Pisces adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 8, 10, 33, 38 and 42.
ARIES (March 21-April 19). One way to leave a party is to slip out without saying goodbye. It’s quick, but it only works well in a lively crowd. There’s something you want to get out of. You dread a long discussion. Wait for a diversion.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). It would be easy to blame a new person for what the old person did. You’ll know you’re doing this because your reaction will be disproportionate to what caused it.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). If the meaning of life is to give life meaning, you’ll be most fulfilled by today’s experience. You take it all in, make sense of it and then assign significance accordingly.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). In an effort to be strong, you might tell yourself that you don’t care (when you do) or that you’re fine with discomfort (that is heading toward unbearable). Get to a safe place where you can rectify your feelings.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). They say what’s not given freely is not worth having. On the other hand, some people are never going to give freely or fairly, so you have to extract your dues when you can instead of waiting for benevolent disbursement.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You’ll find it hard to put a price on something, but you must, or you’re not going to be able to exchange it for what you need. Value is subjective, but you’ll find the sweet spot where a deal can be struck.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You don’t need to change anything about yourself today, though you may need to change who you’re sharing yourself with. The ones who get you will be curious, playful and delighted by your quirks.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). We constantly cast one another in roles according to what we each need in our lives. Play the role you were cast in if it suits you, but don’t believe for a minute it’s who you are. You’re the actor, not the part.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Focus and it’s yours. Get ahead of potential attention syphons. Think about what might distract you, and then make contingency plans to prevent those outcomes. With disruptions to a minimum, you’re unstoppable.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You may say that you don’t want to get involved, but you can’t help but notice what the people you love are dealing with. Even so, resist the impulse to fix people’s problems for them.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Presentation is important. Don’t leave it up to the fates. The power play is to give people something to focus on. Later, they’re going to talk. If you’re proactive, you’ll greatly influence what they talk about.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). A bit of soul searching will be in order, but it’s not a long, deep process. This is a quick check-in to see how the move you’re thinking about measures up to basic tenets, such as the Golden Rule.
Holiday Mathis is the author of “Rock Your Stars.” To write to her, please go to www.creators.com and click on “Write the Author” on the Holiday Mathis page, or send her a postcard in the mail. To find out more about Holiday Mathis and read her past columns, visit the CreatorsSyndicate Web page at www.creators.com.
