Horoscopes: Nov. 23

CANCER (June 22-July 22). In an effort to be strong, you might tell yourself that you don’t care (when you do) or that you’re fine with discomfort (that is heading toward unbearable). Get to a safe place where you can rectify your feelings.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). They say what’s not given freely is not worth having. On the other hand, some people are never going to give freely or fairly, so you have to extract your dues when you can instead of waiting for benevolent disbursement.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You’ll find it hard to put a price on something, but you must, or you’re not going to be able to exchange it for what you need. Value is subjective, but you’ll find the sweet spot where a deal can be struck.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You don’t need to change anything about yourself today, though you may need to change who you’re sharing yourself with. The ones who get you will be curious, playful and delighted by your quirks.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). We constantly cast one another in roles according to what we each need in our lives. Play the role you were cast in if it suits you, but don’t believe for a minute it’s who you are. You’re the actor, not the part.