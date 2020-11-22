Horoscopes: Nov. 22

Humans love familiarity, and it’s natural to seek out people who are like you. Novelty is usually a lesser need than security, but the Sagittarius sun makes a strong point: Without new input, we go stagnant. Stagnation breeds toxicity. It’s easy to ignore the warning signs that stagnation is setting in. Stir things up proactively.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Nov. 22). You will be rich in emotional commodities such as enthusiasm, hope and love. You’ll get excellent at reading people, which will help you assemble productive teams and seek relationships bound for ease and success. What you accomplish in January will attract an audience. Build on it and bank the dividends in April. Libra and Leo adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 9, 40, 11, 13 and 17.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You’ll be a genius at picking topics of discussion, even with people you don’t know well. You aim to uplift. You’ll shut down conversations aimed to tear others down.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). It’s true that you sometimes have to talk yourself into doing the very things that were your idea from the start. To be effective in this, just remind yourself of the many reasons why you want what you want.