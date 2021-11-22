Horoscopes: Nov. 22

On the first full day of the Sagittarius sun, the wind makes a word and whispers it in the ears of every creature who can roam. The word is “adventure.” If the thirst for a fresh taste is not quenched, it will, in the weeks to come, become a quest, an ache or a problem. Get in tune with your curiosity so you can aim your interests accordingly.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). A lot of people think things, and much less actually do the things they are thinking. You’ll take it further by acting consistently in one direction — the habit of superstars.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). New people are coming into your life. Let go of any pettiness holding you back because you’re about to experience an expansion of the heart.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Your social life can’t be sorted out with a quiz, questionnaire, profile or series of hypothetical imaginings. You will click with someone online, but you won’t know if there’s real chemistry until you’re face to face.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). In injury, the hand automatically goes to the hurt. It’s because touch heals. It keeps it together. It establishes an energetic bond. Today, you’ll use touch to remedy the situation.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). There’s no need to reinvent the wheel. Building on the knowledge of our elders isn’t old-fashioned, it’s practical. You’ll benefit from a return to tradition.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Rough patches are nature’s usual way. It would be weird if you didn’t hit them. So, keep going, fully aware that this is a challenging situation, and your own personal limitations are not to blame for the trouble.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). There are times to hustle, chase and push but right now, a different approach would be better. Pull back and work on what pleases you without worrying about publicity or marketing. Allow your desire to find you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Silver linings are not just for clouds. A magical gilding can be found in a difficult job, a prickly person or a regrettable commitment. Look for the gleaming glint of value behind the unfavorable circumstance.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). There’s no piece of advice that will change everything or be applicable always. If life is a school, lately it’s the sort that requires you to cobble your own curriculum.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). There is no right or wrong way to become successful, but there are ways that are a better fit that feel easier to you and create a sense of joy as you go. Stand up for yourself. Achievement doesn’t have to be painful.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). It will be your pleasure to supply the small things that seem to matter a great deal to others. Doing so will be the win of the day. Side note: Addressing people by their names will make a difference.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Being drawn to a thing doesn’t make it good and being repelled by a thing doesn’t make it bad. It’s a matter of fit. Do not confuse a bad fit with a lack of merit.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Nov. 22). Your love will be reflected back to you. What could be finer than this cosmic gift of reciprocity? In the weeks to come, an adventure leads to a project, then a new stream of income. Confidence grows as your habits get healthier, which is worth more than money, but the financial bonus you get in January is also fun! Virgo and Capricorn adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 6, 33, 20, 1 and 7.

Holiday Mathis is the author of “Rock Your Stars.” To write to her, please go to www.creators.com and click on “Write the Author” on the Holiday Mathis page, or send her a postcard in the mail.

