Horoscopes: Nov. 21

As though by parents trying to preserve nice things on high shelves away from the recklessness of children, the sun, moon and stars are placed quite out of our reach. And we, like children, plot to bridge the distance. Such is the Sagittarian theme of discovery and expansion. The sun breaks like a champagne bottle on the bow. The maiden voyage begins.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Nov. 21). Some magic is real. If you don’t believe it now, you will by your next birthday. Your emotional intelligence soars as relationships school you in the weeks to come. You’ll use what you know to create a special bond, the likes of which you’ve not yet experienced in this lifetime. Foreign cultures will intrigue and call to you. Aries and Virgo adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 4, 22, 14, 9 and 28.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). When in doubt, assume the very best of the other person. When you’re pretty sure what the other person meant, consider that there’s always room for doubt. Then refer to sentence one.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Practice is the best teacher. Besides, what you want to know cannot be learned theoretically. You’re better for it, as the thick of the task gives you not only knowledge but also fun and relationships.