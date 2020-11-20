Horoscopes: Nov. 20

As the sun rides the cusp of Scorpio and Sagittarius, it becomes clear that the problem won’t be solved by chipping away until there’s a breakthrough. There’s something fundamentally wrong with the approach — maybe the angle or the tool. Change is necessary. While there’s no elegance in experimenting, we’ll learn from our messes.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Nov. 20). The strong and the brave make a better world while the fearful but creative can make the world more beautiful by escaping to a lovelier imagined world and relaying what has been seen there. You’ll be in each of these categories at various points of this solar journey. One move in particular will go down in history. Libra and Cancer adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 4, 22, 1, 30 and 16.
ARIES (March 21-April 19). Are you mistaking a temporary arrangement for a permanent one? If you are living under the delusion of being stuck in a situation, stars bring you sweet relief now as they now align to indicate the fallacy.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). The obstacles of the day do not need to be smashed through. The difficulties needn’t be broken down. A gentle approach will win not only the day but the month. What can be bent?
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Many forms of deception hold no evil intent. Just as some animals change their colors to avoid being eaten, you’ll come across people who create illusions to survive and thrive.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). You are still being much too hard on yourself. Change that. If you believe that you have a right to grow, then you must also believe that you have a right to make a few mistakes, as that is the price of growth.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Your brain loves a workout, and today serves up a training that seems custom-made by a time traveler as it perfectly caters to the needs and wants of your future self.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). When you think about the times you felt most alive yesterday, what were you doing? It’s a clue about where you can find more of the vitality you’ll need to get in the zone today.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You consider your commitments first and your own desires second. Because of this instinctive order, you will not get to your own desires if you keep taking on new commitments. Be careful in this regard today.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Some of the solutions for creating a better life are so obvious that they are easy to miss, though today’s stars point them out. For instance, you can immunize yourself against stress with regular exercise.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You know what it’s like to be defeated. The knowledge of that lower limit is golden because anything above the limit is fair game. When you’re well-matched, you fight hard and win.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Most people are so easy for you to win over that when faced with a tough cookie, you love the challenge. Your mind immediately races for a way to reach, inspire and open the person up. It will probably take a few tries.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Make your environment work for you. Structure it in a way that keeps you focused on the things that you want to do and be. Decide where you should be “looking” and nix the distractions.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). A little recipe can be a big deal. This is why secret instructions for making things like Coca-Cola or Kentucky Fried Chicken are locked away. Your way of creating success is a kind of sacred recipe and should be protected as such.
Holiday Mathis is the author of “Rock Your Stars.” To write to her, please go to www.creators.com and click on “Write the Author” on the Holiday Mathis page, or send her a postcard in the mail. To find out more about Holiday Mathis and read her past columns, visit the CreatorsSyndicate Web page at www.creators.com.
