Horoscopes: Nov. 20

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You are still being much too hard on yourself. Change that. If you believe that you have a right to grow, then you must also believe that you have a right to make a few mistakes, as that is the price of growth.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Your brain loves a workout, and today serves up a training that seems custom-made by a time traveler as it perfectly caters to the needs and wants of your future self.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). When you think about the times you felt most alive yesterday, what were you doing? It’s a clue about where you can find more of the vitality you’ll need to get in the zone today.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You consider your commitments first and your own desires second. Because of this instinctive order, you will not get to your own desires if you keep taking on new commitments. Be careful in this regard today.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Some of the solutions for creating a better life are so obvious that they are easy to miss, though today’s stars point them out. For instance, you can immunize yourself against stress with regular exercise.