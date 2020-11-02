Horoscopes: Nov. 2

Describe and declare the enemy, which is fear itself. On this final full day of the Mercury retrograde, there is little to grow your power more than overcoming your fear. The first step is to put words to it. Words are powerful. Giving words to something wordless is empowering. Naming your fear diminishes its potency.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Nov. 2). You’ll connect with experienced teachers and apply what you learn to a moneymaking venture. The new year brings renewed physical energy, and you’ll be emitting powerful vibes, boosting your attraction quotient and drawing desired circumstances, as well as people you weren’t expecting, into your orbit. Gemini and Leo adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 2, 30, 1, 12 and 19.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You’ll be like a magician today, “effortlessly” pulling off a spectacle. The real magician’s secret isn’t how the trick is done; it’s the fact that it takes over a hundred hours of practice to execute five dazzling minutes.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). If there’s one thing to reliably count on, it’s that people will invariably behave in ways you do not prefer. And yet, you still believe that you’ll find the gems, get along and be happy. You’re right about that, too.