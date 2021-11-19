Horoscopes: Nov. 19

Add a lunar eclipse to the full moon in Taurus and she’s a blinking bovine, adjusting to seeing more than expected. Among the traditional names for a full moon in November are Beaver Moon and Mourning Moon. But the feeling of the current omen is neither industrious nor sad, just hungry and ready to take on the whole of life.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You’re analytical and thorough, and yet you don’t have to know why everything works the way it does to solve today’s problem. You just need the remedy that allows you a productive day. You’ll find it, too.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Grudges are too costly to keep alive. It takes a certain amount of strength to hold on to an unpleasant memory — energy you could be using somewhere else.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You yawn when someone else yawns, wince when someone hits his finger and when someone ducks. Your sympathetic responses are automatic, but today you’ll back them up with deliberate help.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You’ll see the charm in things. Voice your praise and you’ll find you’re not the only one. The kindred souls are out there for you and once you connect, you’ll be amazed at how much you agree upon.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Manipulative behavior can be a playful game or a serious strategy, a reflex or a signal of bad intentions. Pay attention to the ways people try to motivate one another. Try to understand underlying motives.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Love can be wrapping your fingers around the thing and holding on tight. Love can also be letting the thing fall out of your open palms. But mostly love is matching your response to the other person’s needs of the moment.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). People sometimes ask questions out of habit, then don’t listen to the answers. It’s a sign of a busy or nervous mind, but it’s still rude. Genuine curiosity is a rare gift. You’ll give it to loved ones and strangers, too.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You trust your intuition, so you’ll act on it. Not everyone has to see your moves, though. What’s called for is a strategy of subtlety, and you’ll be outstanding in this regard.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Timing sends a message. Promptness is a show of respect. Delays are not always avoidable, but because you anticipate them you have the best chance at making a successful impression.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You work at relationships. Maybe there’s no such thing as perfecting your act in this context, but you can certainly improve aspects of your style and take things to a masterful level. You’re in it to be the best.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). If you have to convince yourself that you’re right, you’re probably not. Of course, there are gray areas to navigate, best done with someone you trust who’s coming from a different point of view.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). The way to a productive day is to pick your high priority and give it all to that. Otherwise, it’s like you’re on an elevator with all the buttons pushed, stopping at every floor and taking forever to get to the top.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Nov. 19). You’ll dedicate yourself to learning and see destiny come full circle. You’ll lift your own teachers then learn from your students. You will accomplish what those before you wanted to do but couldn’t. You’ll work hard, so to keep your energy strong it’s important to schedule regular breaks and fun events you look forward to. Leo and Cancer adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 7, 14, 3, 27 and 16.

Holiday Mathis is the author of “Rock Your Stars.” To write to her, please go to www.creators.com and click on “Write the Author” on the Holiday Mathis page, or send her a postcard in the mail.

