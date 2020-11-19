Horoscopes: Nov. 19

Considering this tense arrangement of Venus and Saturn, it’s best to let go of the need to manage the people around us. Perhaps a job, project or process needs management, but the people will take care of themselves. An environment where everyone feels comfortable and relaxed allows for the best possible outcome.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Nov. 19). Even with the challenges of social distancing, you find a way to bond with new people and make friends. This new era is marked by the many lives you influence and are influenced by as you do what comes naturally to you — follow your interests and share your process. Your project gets funded in January. Libra and Gemini adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 4, 40, 22, 18 and 36.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You can tell what people value because they talk about it, arrange their lives around it and make it the star of their show. Your observations will bring the insight to improve relationships.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Searching for meaning is a bit silly since it’s never “out there” and always self-assigned. Meaning must be created. With all creations, there’s a stage of experimentation. Meanings can be tried on. See what fits.