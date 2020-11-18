Horoscopes: Nov. 18

As the tension mounts between Venus and Saturn, we look to see if others are struggling as much as we are. But most people hide their struggles. The inability to see others struggling becomes an issue. We think we’re incompetent when we’re really typical. A kind thing to do is to drop the show and let others in on the work we’re doing to keep up.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Nov. 18). You refuse to buy into the status quo vision because you see more than people around you are accepting. With your imaginative approach, you’ll make extraordinary things happen. A deal comes together before the end of the year, thanks to your investigative problem-solving. Love is lavished on you. Aries and Gemini adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 20, 4, 44, 48 and 1.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Feeling hesitant and resistant can be taken as a signal you’re in danger, or it doesn’t mean this at all. Today, it’s just a simple fear of the unknown and should be brushed off in the name of learning.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). The current way works, but you can’t help but wonder if there’s a more efficient method. Condensing tasks, thereby freeing up time, feels like a sacred cause, and appropriately so. Time is among your most precious resources.