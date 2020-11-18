 Skip to main content
Horoscopes: Nov. 18
Holiday Mathis

As the tension mounts between Venus and Saturn, we look to see if others are struggling as much as we are. But most people hide their struggles. The inability to see others struggling becomes an issue. We think we’re incompetent when we’re really typical. A kind thing to do is to drop the show and let others in on the work we’re doing to keep up.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Nov. 18). You refuse to buy into the status quo vision because you see more than people around you are accepting. With your imaginative approach, you’ll make extraordinary things happen. A deal comes together before the end of the year, thanks to your investigative problem-solving. Love is lavished on you. Aries and Gemini adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 20, 4, 44, 48 and 1.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Feeling hesitant and resistant can be taken as a signal you’re in danger, or it doesn’t mean this at all. Today, it’s just a simple fear of the unknown and should be brushed off in the name of learning.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). The current way works, but you can’t help but wonder if there’s a more efficient method. Condensing tasks, thereby freeing up time, feels like a sacred cause, and appropriately so. Time is among your most precious resources.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You have something to express, though you won’t be sure exactly what it is or the best way to put it out there until you start talking. Communication is an experiment. Give yourself plenty of chances.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You’re focused on a future event. However great it will be, today is just as great. If you knew that someday you would be nostalgic about this very day, then what would you do differently to savor it?

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You cannot make the future because it’s a collaboration. However, you can and will strongly influence the people around you by envisioning your version and feeding that vision with your words and actions.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You’ll mine gems of happiness all over the place — and time — today. You’ll revel in glorious moments as you time travel through joyous moments of your memory and your projections of the future.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Having too little to do doesn’t feel good to you. Having too much is worse. There’s a sweet spot in the middle — just enough stress to keep you on your toes and not enough to drain you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Your cosmic boon: well-calibrated confidence. You’re realistic about what you can achieve and seeing the smiles you elicit along the way will give you just the right amount of confidence.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Today’s decisions aren’t major, but they’re tricky. There are consequences to be had, and they’ll happen on many levels. Check around, research, put in the deep thought.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You’ll be doing some forecasting. The more specific you are in your predictions, the less prepared you’ll be for a variety of outcomes. Make contingency plans. Allow for uncertainty.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You can’t wait for something to be over, but don’t let the anticipation rob you of appreciation for the stage you’re in right now. The finish line is an illusory delineation. The end of this journey is the threshold of the next.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Disagreement won’t be an obstacle to progress. In fact, it’s an essential tool in improving things. Today’s disagreement has a way of balancing out errors and promoting more expansive thinking.

Holiday Mathis is the author of “Rock Your Stars.” To write to her, please go to www.creators.com and click on “Write the Author” on the Holiday Mathis page, or send her a postcard in the mail. To find out more about Holiday Mathis and read her past columns, visit the CreatorsSyndicate Web page at www.creators.com.

