Horoscopes: Nov. 17

Innovation happens when people are not afraid to fail. Where expectations are high and specific, there is no room to make the mistakes you need to make to innovate. What’s needed under this Mercury and Uranus opposition is a creative solution. It will be born out of a culture that has a built-in tolerance (a celebration even) of failure.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Nov. 17). Cosmic love will be poured like a sweet topping over the basics of life, and you’ll get a more secure feeling around matters of health, relationship, finance and home. Even though risks can be fun, in 2021, it’s a sense of solidity — dependable people, stable routines, sound investments — that inspire and fortify you. Aries and Gemini adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 8, 1, 14, 27 and 39.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You’ll be assembling a team. Your best bet is a flexible leader. The one who is unconcerned with the outcome should not be put in charge, and neither should the one who is overly concerned.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Yes doesn’t always mean that you agree to a thing. Sometimes it just means that you like and affirm someone. You can say yes to a person and say no to what they want from you in a moment.