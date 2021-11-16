Horoscopes: Nov. 16

Mars and Uranus gear up for tomorrow’s cosmic tug of war game, and it’s time to place those bets. Who will win is anyone’s guess. Will it be action or chance, effort or surprise events, strategy or dumb luck? Faith and optimism weighed against hard reality balances better than the cynics would predict. Much can be said of blind hope.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Requests will be made of you. There’s opportunity wrapped inside whatever you’re asked to do. Even if you say no, you’re still making efforts to assert yourself or draw a boundary, and that’s something, too!

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You’re a passionate person but you know when to pull it back. The job requires a reliable, steady and measured approach. For people with as much energy as you have, acts of restraint are a kind of strength training.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). It is a waste of time to come up with all of the answers yourself if they have already been mined. Step one will be figuring out what’s been done so you can be sure to cover new territory with your effort.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You’ll enjoy a strong communion between you and the natural world. This dance is always going on, but you are more keenly aware of how you fit into the environmental order.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). For professional success, review the guidelines and stay inside of them. For social success, get a general feel for the rules and then push up against them. Without risk there will be no reward.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You’ll have an invisible visitor, a muse with a gift of inspiration, or perhaps your visitor will be a rare mood and will contribute to your progress in unexpected ways. Whatever this presence, it will be distinct and memorable.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). In a world where unsolvable mysteries abound, landing on a solvable one is a treat indeed! Today’s problem is a tricky one, but you’ll figure it out then revel in the sweet satisfaction.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Attention to appearances will pay off, as will an awareness of the message your choices send to the world. You’ll think twice about what a worn logo or graphic projects about your image.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). To resist the natural flow is to expend energy unnecessarily. Your ease with the coming and going of things will improve your mood and give you more fuel to work with.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). If a person doesn’t seem to understand what you’re about, it could be their own lack of curiosity, or maybe you’ve hit the limit of their social ability. But it can also be that you have yet to impart your bigger vision.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). It’s a day to settle debts. Whether you’re the borrower or the lender, make efforts to balance the books. The easiest ones are financial in nature, though the luckiest ones to handle will be emotional discrepancies.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Good habits don’t just come together; they need to be created. There is nothing more worth spending time and energy on today. How can you make it easy on yourself? You’re more likely to repeat it if it’s fun.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Nov. 16). People wish they had your charismatic charm, but they wouldn’t know what to do with it. You wield it responsibly, careful to manage the expectations of others. You’ll run with powerful people who will grow to depend on you. Powers of diplomacy will earn you a high position. In time, you’ll make incredible things happen. Virgo and Pisces adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 6, 44, 32, 1 and 7.

CELEBRITY PROFILES: Maggie Gyllenhaal stars in “Best Summer Ever,” an award-winning take on the teen music genre. Known for choosing offbeat roles, Gyllenhaal is a sensual Scorpio born when the moon was in eccentric Aquarius. Her filmmaker parents, actor brother and natal Mars and Saturn in Leo, the sign of show business, all indicate that entertainment is in her blood.

