Horoscopes: Nov. 16

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Your mind is just trying to regulate and harmonize your internal state. At times, it has some odd ways of going about this, which could result in cravings, impulses and out-of-the-blue thoughts.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You’ll do some of what you want and a lot of what you must. But whether or not it is your desire to act is far less important than how you make sense of what’s done and the story that follows.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You’ve felt like an outsider at times and come to a place of being proud of that status. Your interest, hobbies, dreams and creations don’t have to be conventional to be worthy.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). When faced with options, choose the one that allows you the most freedom. You may not know what you’re going to do with it yet, but you’ll do little without it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Don’t let anyone else tell you what “good” is to you. It could mean something different to each individual, although many just adopt the group-mind definition without question — a dangerous and limiting approach.