Horoscopes: Nov. 15

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You have to own something before you can gift it to another. You have love in you, and you give it. You have happiness in you, and you give it. You have truth in you, and you give it.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). When you stop one thing to start another, there will be people affected. They may feel they are losing you or a sense of rhythm you provide, and they will react to that. This is just part of the cost of change.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Every single person is a work in progress. You are patient with yourself, working with whatever comes naturally to you instead of expecting something other than your current experience.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Handle responsibilities as early as possible to put yourself in the best position to master the afternoon’s knotty challenge. This one will engage you on multiple levels, especially intellectual and emotional.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). If there’s one thing you can be to make life easier on yourself, it’s a good listener who is patient and careful not to interrupt. Listening well will save you from making unnecessary mistakes.