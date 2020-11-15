Horoscopes: Nov. 15

The new moon in Scorpio has given its blessing to these last days of the Scorpio solar journey, offering an extra dose of forgiveness, absolution and release from old patterns. We have found that certain ways of thinking (acting, dressing, eating... fill in the blank) no longer serve us, if they ever did. A change in one area starts a domino effect.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Nov. 15). There have been times you led with determined intensity and won. This year is different, though, marked by flexibility and an openness to the influence of wise guides around you. You’ll often find yourself in the middle of unplanned and magical scenarios. Your family grows, and finances augment to match. Gemini and Pisces adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 6, 44, 36, 5 and 10.
ARIES (March 21-April 19). Don’t assign value-judgments to anything beyond your control. There is little point in saying something you have no power over is “good” or “bad.” Your time is better spent working with the realities.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). A change that is completely internal, where nothing in the environment is altered, is the hardest sort of change to make. It’s not impossible, but why go the difficult route? New environments make change easier.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You’re willing to be a little uncomfortable — a trade-off for becoming who you want to be. When you think about the things you’ve gotten used to, it’s amazing how far you’ve come from the person you were.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). You have to own something before you can gift it to another. You have love in you, and you give it. You have happiness in you, and you give it. You have truth in you, and you give it.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). When you stop one thing to start another, there will be people affected. They may feel they are losing you or a sense of rhythm you provide, and they will react to that. This is just part of the cost of change.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Every single person is a work in progress. You are patient with yourself, working with whatever comes naturally to you instead of expecting something other than your current experience.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Handle responsibilities as early as possible to put yourself in the best position to master the afternoon’s knotty challenge. This one will engage you on multiple levels, especially intellectual and emotional.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). If there’s one thing you can be to make life easier on yourself, it’s a good listener who is patient and careful not to interrupt. Listening well will save you from making unnecessary mistakes.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Your opportunities are not “out there”; rather, they are close at hand — within your inner circle, in fact. Turn your questions toward your loved ones, toward yourself and toward all spiritual resources.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Half of your tactics will be winners, and the other half can be filed away as attempts that didn’t work... but which is which? You’ll be inspired to get more scientific about it.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Someone wants to be the reason for your smile but doesn’t know how to make this happen. Could you drop hints? Once they figure out what to — metaphorically — bring to the party, they’ll bring it!
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Why do people open up to you? You’re genuinely interested in what’s in their hearts and minds, and you reflect this with warm attentiveness. You may hear more than you bargained for today!
Holiday Mathis is the author of “Rock Your Stars.” To write to her, please go to www.creators.com and click on “Write the Author” on the Holiday Mathis page, or send her a postcard in the mail. To find out more about Holiday Mathis and read her past columns, visit the CreatorsSyndicate Web page at www.creators.com.
