Horoscopes: Nov. 14

CANCER (June 22-July 22). An exercise: Let your mind do funhouse mirror trickery on a situation and some scary, interesting, hilarious and creative ideas come of it. Then leave the funhouse, and the mirrors, and see it in the light of day.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You’ve been known to think about what would be the most attractive move, and there are other times when you just don’t worry about it and do only what you want. Either way works now, but you have to commit fully to it.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You can’t be vigilant about everything. If you could, you’d be perfect, and perfectly boring, repellant even, because humans tend to like those that are more or less like them, which is to say flawed.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). When you’re in it, telling yourself to do the next correct move, courage naturally flows. It is not until later, when you look back, that you will realize just how brave it is to live admirably in daily life.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Being supportive to yourself might not be your first instinct. Sometimes, it’s hard to think of the right ways to coach. Make the effort to figure it out though because progress depends on consistent self-encouragement.