Horoscopes: Nov. 13

Waiting for luck seldom works, but lately, it’s also been pretty hard to figure out the recipe for making your own luck. This Mars transit lifts the curse of Friday the 13th by going direct after a 10-week retrograde. Barriers are lifted, thwarted business starts to flow again and frustrated efforts get breakthroughs. Superstition will turn into super-action.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Nov. 13). This solar journey has you keenly aware of how every experience changes you in some way. Because of this, you put yourself in the line of beauty and sign yourself up for the challenges that might blossom the qualities you desire to embody. You will be surprised and pleased by the results of these endeavors. Cancer and Libra adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 8, 40, 44, 28 and 14.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Accept pangs of frustration as feedback that you should adjust your plan or alter your aim. These feelings only need to be experienced for a fraction of a second to have served their practical purpose.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). The atmosphere will be a bit stale upon arrival and, as sensitive as you are, it will be clear that someone’s got to crank out the good vibes that will turn this around, and that someone is probably you.