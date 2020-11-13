Horoscopes: Nov. 13

Waiting for luck seldom works, but lately, it’s also been pretty hard to figure out the recipe for making your own luck. This Mars transit lifts the curse of Friday the 13th by going direct after a 10-week retrograde. Barriers are lifted, thwarted business starts to flow again and frustrated efforts get breakthroughs. Superstition will turn into super-action.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Nov. 13). This solar journey has you keenly aware of how every experience changes you in some way. Because of this, you put yourself in the line of beauty and sign yourself up for the challenges that might blossom the qualities you desire to embody. You will be surprised and pleased by the results of these endeavors. Cancer and Libra adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 8, 40, 44, 28 and 14.
ARIES (March 21-April 19). Accept pangs of frustration as feedback that you should adjust your plan or alter your aim. These feelings only need to be experienced for a fraction of a second to have served their practical purpose.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). The atmosphere will be a bit stale upon arrival and, as sensitive as you are, it will be clear that someone’s got to crank out the good vibes that will turn this around, and that someone is probably you.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You usually realize what people are protective of before you cross a boundary, but sometimes there are hidden rules you only know about once you come up against them and experience the pushback.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). Go ahead and aim high while working low — doing the groundwork that will bring step-by-step, gradual success. A good plan will include simple measures and lots of repetition.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Social interaction can be so involving that it’s hard to know just how you’re feeling in the midst of it. Notice how you feel in the moments after you leave though because that feeling says a lot.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You’ll have an exhilarating sense of forwarding movement today, though perhaps not in the area you want to move. That’s OK because progress in any area will eventually bring you forward in others.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). It is impossible to know how another person is seeing the situation; however, with a combination of curiosity and empathy, you will come about as close as it gets to this superpower.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). A past letdown has influenced you to view your present circumstance in a less-than-helpful way. Rethink and rewrite your history. Your opinion of what happened is what matters, and that’s something you can change.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). To put one’s head in an alligator’s open jaws is more foolish than bold, but that’s the price of the gator-stunt. Perhaps it’s also foolish to put one’s heart in the hands of another and hope for mercy, but that’s the price of love.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Jealousy is golden! It tells you what you really want and care about. Still, it’s often better expressed in a journal or some other private way, as it’s not the most attractive quality and can skewer the balance of relationships.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). It takes more than love to make a relationship work. Right now, it’s the simple act of making and keeping agreements that will tell you all you need to know about how the relationship is doing.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You’ll listen to the same story a few times, but when patterns become too repetitive, it’s both taxing and a sign that the other person isn’t holding up their end of the conversational bargain.
