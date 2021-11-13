Horoscopes: Nov. 13

Do you know what it’s like to think and think on matters until action seems unwise? Overthinking is a seductive brand of procrastination, as it masquerades as intelligence. It’s not. Trust the body’s intelligence and intuition during this Mercury-Uranus opposition. Move quickly without rushing, thoughtfully without ruminating.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). A cluster of thoughts will pay you a visit. This group is led by the one called “if only.” Make it a quick visit. Hear them out; accept the nugget of wisdom they offer your future; and then send those thoughts along their merry way.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Those who share your basic values will agree there is no good reason to hear harsh criticism or endure arguments. You fit in with people as secure and optimistic as you.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Casual descriptions, off-handed remarks and other subtext cues will mean more than intended and could change people’s perceptions. Saying nothing at all is a safe bet!

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You’ll initiate the party and you-know-who will block the idea like it’s their job to do so. You’re both, in a sense, playing a role. A compromise will be struck, better than the original idea.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You’ll make decisions or take actions that affect others. Keeping them involved (or at least informed and somewhat tended to) will help ensure they feel the process is fair.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). The weightlifter stays strong by lifting what’s heavy. Do what’s in front of you and your “muscles” — whether intellectual, emotional or physical — will grow to handle the task.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Forgotten details (a name, a password, a route) only go missing because you’ve accomplished hundreds of things since. Keeping better records along the way will free you of having to backtrack later.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Of all the things you collect, friends are the most valuable, and the effort it takes for their acquisition and maintenance reflects this value. The best things always require work.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You are not easily manipulated, and yet you’ll go with the group opinion on matters that don’t matter. You know you won’t win every battle, so you prefer to only focus on the big ones.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You behave differently in your various roles, but your values remain the same in every context. It will feel strange to let work people get to know you personally and vice versa, but this adds dimension.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). What you need doesn’t exist yet. Its elements do, but someone has yet to bring them together. The blueprint can be found in the future. Ask future-you to hand it over via the medium of imagination.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). There is no accurate light to see things in. Whether you like it bright and dramatic, gritty and granular, or soft and blurry, you’ll set your inner lens according to your preferred view.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Nov. 13). The harmony in your personal life lets you focus on gaining skill and furthering professional goals. The ones you teach will make you proud. Love whisks you to new states of mind and/or foreign lands. Your plans change because you want to be near someone. Invest in February; recoup abundantly in August. Cancer and Leo adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 1, 9, 7, 20 and 31.

Holiday Mathis is the author of “Rock Your Stars.” To write to her, please go to www.creators.com and click on “Write the Author” on the Holiday Mathis page, or send her a postcard in the mail.

