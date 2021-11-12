Horoscopes: Nov. 12

The sun trine Neptune favors the visionaries. Good leaders are the keepers of dreams that benefit the entire group. Keep in mind healthy group dynamics include a variety of strengths and skills and include both the agreeable and those who are not afraid to voice differences. If all agree with the leader, it’s not a team; it’s a dictatorship.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Becoming aware of the different ways another person expresses want and need is a process of discovery as fascinating, frustrating and exciting as any exotic excursion.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Your leadership style is very different from that of the previous person, and you can expect some resistance. This is a test. Remain strong in your methods. They’ll adjust soon enough.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). “Life is 10% what you make it and 90% how you take it,” said composer Irving Berlin. This is because much of what’s happening is out of your control, but your responses will be brilliant.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Regret has its orientation in the untouchable past. You can safely assume you’ve already learned from what happened and leave it back there. Commit to forward motion.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You can’t always stop unhelpful thoughts from coming up, but you can make light of them, thus reducing their psychic weight and the drag they would surely cause on your day, were you to pay them more attention.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You understand human nature, but you don’t always like it. Right now, it feels like people don’t care what you do, only what you do (SET ITAL)for them.(END ITAL) Don’t let that make you cynical. You’ll find plenty of exceptions.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Playgrounds are supposed to be fun, but the freedom of recess can be deceivingly difficult to manage. Left to their own devices, children often find it harder to get along. Adults are the same. Be wary of the leisure hours.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Hopefully, your attitude about money will help your dreams, not hurt them. If there’s a belief holding you back, you’ll be made aware of it. Be sure to accept money for the work you do, especially creative work.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). The amateurs will critique an experience while it is happening, loving how smart it makes them feel. The pros stay open and absorb it, realizing that bias and judgement prevent insight and learning.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). No need to pretend for the sake of others. Just experience things naturally, plus manners. Politeness should be enough. If they need you to put on a big show, they are the ones being rude.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Think twice before you offer discounts, as doing so could adversely affect an experience. Pleasure is greatest when earned. The higher the price of the ticket, the more people enjoy the event.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Interrupters often come off unfavorably, as needing to negate the flow of life already unfolding reveals arrogance, immaturity and possibly ineptitude. As a habit, it’s unattractive, but as a tactic, it’s sometimes necessary.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Nov. 12). The next 12 months are a slow-building adventure. May brings the means to follow through on a long-held wish. You’ll reunite and reconnect with past people and goals.

The new version of the relationship or pursuit will be strangely sturdier. You’ve gained skill since the last time. Spring romance is in store. Cancer and Libra adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 5, 49, 1, 24 and 37.

Holiday Mathis is the author of “Rock Your Stars.” To write to her, please go to www.creators.com and click on “Write the Author” on the Holiday Mathis page, or send her a postcard in the mail.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0