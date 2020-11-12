Horoscopes: Nov. 12

This year featured three fortuitous meetings of Jupiter and Pluto, the last of which happens today. Jupiter is the mack daddy of the zodiac, delivering gifts of abundance. But what he cannot promise is that abundance equals goodness. Too much of a good thing can be worse than none of it. Pluto adds depth and qualifiers for the higher good.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Nov. 12). It will feel wonderful to be able to give back or pay forward generosity that you’ve been granted in the past. You’ll win a competition with stiff odds. Though you’ve many great relationships already, key connections blossom in 2021 as you approach them with great creativity and a willingness to put the time in. Libra and Pisces adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 9, 13, 33, 2 and 18.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You like to be included, but you also like to, when you’re in a certain kind of mood, be left alone. Woe to the one who interrupts your solitude when that mood strikes.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). The option isn’t wrong; it just doesn’t work for you. You’ve too much else on your plate to worry about making a judgment for the rest of the world. It’s not for you. You move on to try the next and don’t look back.