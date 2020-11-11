Horoscopes: Nov. 11

CANCER (June 22-July 22). To you, compassion is not an emotion but a call to action. You do what you can to alleviate suffering. Sometimes, all you can do is offer some warmth, and you do that so well.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Discourse can feel like a game of strategy, and it often it is. You’ll be well aware of how what you say is a move, and your move not only changes your position, but also it changes theirs and the future.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). When positive experiences aren’t naturally happening, you will be able to create them with minimal effort. Try to make at least four to offset the neutral and negative experiences that are part and parcel with daily life.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). When you’re with people of different moods, sometimes you lead with yours, and sometimes you follow theirs. So, whose mood prevails today? The answer will be interesting and compelling.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). It can be frustrating to find that your ability has not yet caught up with your ambition, but don’t worry. Just because you are unable to satisfy a desire today doesn’t mean you won’t get there tomorrow or next week.