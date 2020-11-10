Horoscopes: Nov. 10

We sometimes see without being aware of what we are seeing because our brain tells our eyes that the visual is too normal, too complicated or too unpleasant to take in. But the sun and Neptune arrangement dares us to be more vividly attuned to the full array of visuals, for better or worse.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Nov. 10). A magnificent calm takes hold in which you feel powerfully clear about what you want. Whether you’re speaking words of love or laying down a financial deal, you speak directly and get quick responses. Some relationships take longer to synchronize. Once they do, they become alternately practical and magical. Leo and Virgo adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 3, 22, 14, 4 and 17.
ARIES (March 21-April 19). You won’t do the job to perfection, but only because that would be both boring and impossible. You will do the job, like only you can, and with an impressive level of commitment.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). While it seems like most people are investing for financial profit, you are the rebel who will invest for a different kind of profit — improvement and benefits for the many, not just the few.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You, like most people, don’t like to be wrong. Therefore, you’ll usually pause before you decide what to lock into. Today is different. You’re sure immediately. You go without hesitation.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). There are thoughts you’d like to shove back so you can concentrate on the day’s tasks. Even so, shoving is not advised. Give it a quick sort, fold and tuck. Compartmentalize if needed.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). To take advantage of all your current scene has to offer, avoid gazing at the supposedly greener grass on the other side of the fence and stay focused on your own backyard.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You’ll add skills, meet people and refine your game. One special alliance will help you do all that and more. A light, friendly approach is what’s needed. Let whimsy be your guide.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Your life is growing in dimension, and you’re taking on more. It’s not just your slice of life that’s growing either. You’re seeing more to life in general. Here comes an element of the bizarre and fantastic.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You used to think that you knew your limits and abilities, but now you realize that you have no idea what is possible until you get in there and make things happen — or not. You’ve the guts to find out.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You know what people want you to say, but a rebellious surge disallows it. Anyway, you’re confident and creative enough to serve them up more than what they want, that is to say, what they need.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Advice may sound like criticism, but there’s still something valuable in it if you can get past the tone. The smaller you make your ego, the bigger you can make your brain.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). It’s easy to be influenced by an overly excited and worried world. Take a deep breath and count your exhale as “one.” Keep repeating, and by 10, you’ll be calmer and more empowered.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You deserve the opportunity to grow and develop in your own way. Once you mentally separate yourself from a culture that bosses you around and boxes you into a role, you’ll start to see a unique path.
Holiday Mathis is the author of “Rock Your Stars.” To write to her, please go to www.creators.com and click on “Write the Author” on the Holiday Mathis page, or send her a postcard in the mail. To find out more about Holiday Mathis and read her past columns, visit the CreatorsSyndicate Web page at www.creators.com.
