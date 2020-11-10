Horoscopes: Nov. 10

We sometimes see without being aware of what we are seeing because our brain tells our eyes that the visual is too normal, too complicated or too unpleasant to take in. But the sun and Neptune arrangement dares us to be more vividly attuned to the full array of visuals, for better or worse.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Nov. 10). A magnificent calm takes hold in which you feel powerfully clear about what you want. Whether you’re speaking words of love or laying down a financial deal, you speak directly and get quick responses. Some relationships take longer to synchronize. Once they do, they become alternately practical and magical. Leo and Virgo adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 3, 22, 14, 4 and 17.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You won’t do the job to perfection, but only because that would be both boring and impossible. You will do the job, like only you can, and with an impressive level of commitment.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). While it seems like most people are investing for financial profit, you are the rebel who will invest for a different kind of profit — improvement and benefits for the many, not just the few.