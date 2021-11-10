Horoscopes: Nov. 10 (copy)

The Aquarius moon rules this numerically symmetrical day, suggesting it will be what you make of it. Aquarius is the innovator and mad-genius of the zodiac. This lunar realm offers an embrace of technology, zaniness and counterculture whilst keeping an open mind to anything that seems like it might be helpful in the development of humanity.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). It's better to make zesty mistakes than flatly follow a soul-numbing protocol. Maybe your work isn't flawless but you are emotionally engaged, which will speak to people.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). As it goes with other types of ironing, there are a few ways to smooth out the rough patches of a relationship. You can leave something heavy on it for a long time, or you can move quickly over the area with something light and hot.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You have vivid powers of visualization. You'll see your ideal and lay that image over your current reality. You'll notice the biggest things that need to change and get right to work.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Time isn't money; time is much more valuable than money. Today features luxuries that only time can afford you, like comfortable longtime relationships.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You won't feel firmly in control of a good relationship, mainly because good relationships just don't work that way. By definition, to share is to relinquish some control. The more you trust, the easier it is to share.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). With an open mind, you'll find allies in the strangest places. Someone who once envied you, competed with you or openly opposed you could be a great friend to you now.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You'll run into an old friend, habit or reminder of how far you've come. It will be fortifying to acknowledge that who you were back there is still inside you contributing to the work you do now.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Your passion is apparent in every area of life. Though you approach work and play very differently, there's a through line of intensity in your personal and professional life.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Unanticipated expenditures arise, most likely in the form of something you want so much you won't stop thinking about it until it's yours. Others advise, but you're going to do what you want to do on this one.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You'll bask in attention like you bask in the sun. You need it, miss it, get your fill and get out at the right time, too, observing the threshold between healthy and unhealthy levels of exposure.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You're talented, but you don't want others to think of you only in this way. Being a friend, a family member and a human is far more important to you than the specialness of being gifted.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You'll move quickly through the landscape. Before one vista has time to lose its mystique, you'll be onto the next. Will it be more beautiful than the last? It doesn't matter. It will be new.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (Nov. 11). Once upon a time, you dreamed of a hero, and now you are becoming that person. With this trip around the sun, a new reality forms for you. Your intentions for yourself, the needs of those around you, the hand of fate -- all act together to transform your day to day, add a few characters and boost your power. Libra and Capricorn adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 9, 1, 4, 44 and 16.

Holiday Mathis is the author of “Rock Your Stars.” To write to her, please go to www.creators.com and click on “Write the Author” on the Holiday Mathis page, or send her a postcard in the mail.

