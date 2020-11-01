Horoscopes: Nov. 1

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You are surrounded by indulgences; though they are so commonplace you may not see them this way. Easy pleasures are often unrewarding, as a good part of pleasure is feeling you’ve earned it.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Things get off-balance rather quickly today, and you’re best to take this as an invitation to return to the basics. What is entirely within your control? Focus there and enjoy immediate improvements.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Conflict happens in good relationships as well as bad ones. A connection doesn’t have to be perfect to be viable. Where there’s love, respect and support, there is also hope.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). What costs little will help much. A smile, a kind look, an extra moment given over to listening to another person — these all fall into that category. You’ll add value to an exchange without losing any.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You pay respect knowing that you will also be respected; however, that’s not the reason you do it. In all things, your personal reasons for following through will be more important than any net result.