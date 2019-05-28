Ambiguity has never been a favored state of humanity, and as Mercury and Neptune square off, it’s even more bothersome than usual. In an uncertain world, certainty is a popular craving. Those who can create an illusion of certainty (all certainty is illusive) will be cherished friends, favored colleagues, dearest loves.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (May 28). A flash of passion and excitement starts the solar year. A June quest embodies your devotion to an ideal. Kindred spirits join you. Together you’ll revitalize a section of the world that badly needed attention. A series of interesting August encounters leads to a commitment to one fulfilling path or person. Invest in October. Scorpio and Capricorn adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 9, 30, 19, 44 and 6.
ARIES (March 21-April 19). Not only can work be enjoyable; it can be the most enjoyable thing you’ve got going. This is why work, like love, is an area of your life in which you can’t afford to settle.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Set up some filters for yourself. You’ll create success with elegance and simplicity as you focus exclusively on what you want to happen in your day and in your life.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). A gift has to cost something to mean something. That doesn’t necessarily indicate an expense of money. In fact, to someone who has a lot of money, dollars are the least valuable currency to exchange.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). Young people have something to offer you. They’ll approach your problems differently than you would, so this provides new insights and options (once you get past your own judgment and resistance to their attitude).
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You’ll be surprised by what another person knows. It’s only going to take one excellent question to crack open the vault and get some good stories flowing. This question will be casual though astute.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). People see what you’ve done, and they make decisions about you based on this small slice of information. You know what you feel you’re capable of and what you’re willing to commit to. Go with your version and nobody else’s.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Your body will talk to you in its language of sensations and reactions. You may be a little amazed at how much there still is to learn about taking care of it. Then again, the requirements are always changing.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). However you feel about a thing right now, expect that the feeling will change. No becomes yes; yes becomes of course... and that’s only the start. Don’t make declarations that might cage you in. Build flexibility into every plan.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Those with high-minded insight and a mountaintop perspective will offer an overview, but you’ll also need some practical advice. In fact, you’ll need the practical advice more than the overview.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Everyone is going to get to the future at the same time. No amount of money can make next week come sooner or today last longer. Claim your time, and cherish it.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). There’s nothing wrong with being terrible at a thing. In fact, being terrible repeatedly is the only way to get truly good. What makes an endeavor worthwhile isn’t your inherent skill but your level of enjoyment.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). In moments, it seems you’re separate and having an experience all our own. Then suddenly, it changes. You’re operating inside shared feelings and thoughts, making a difference that could only be made through a group.
