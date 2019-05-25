The Aquarius moon would like to remind humans that the impulse to help one another is innate in the species, and the rewards for doing so are organic. Helping is one of the things that produces a pleasing cocktail of chemicals in the human brain. Our bodies are wired for uplifting one another, and the more good we do the better we feel.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (MAY 25). Contentment and power don’t always go together, but this year your happiness correlates directly with your ability to influence your surroundings. Enjoy the straightforward cosmic exchange of getting what you deserve. Also featured: a brilliant coupling, podcast-worthy conversations and new wheels. Sagittarius and Capricorn adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 9, 30, 40, 13 and 8.
ARIES (March 21-April 19). Just when you thought you knew yourself, you like something you used to dislike, find a strength in what you thought was your weakness or bring a surprising quality to the job of being you.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Those who make you wait may subconsciously need attention and could even be worried that they are not interesting enough to get attention in other ways. Take heart. This isn’t disrespect; it’s insecurity.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You have hopes for a relationship, and you’ll act in accordance with those expectations — even if the hopes are unspoken or essentially a secret. Your actions tell a story, whether or not you want it revealed.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). You’re being strategic in order to accomplish what you believe is the better choice for all. If bluffing is part of your strategy, then you’ll be unusually good at this as long as you’re doing it for noble reasons.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). The people you admire are powerful because they believe in themselves, commit to their work and get fully behind their own goals and projects. You will be such a person yourself today.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). There’s nothing frivolous about wanting your life to be well-designed or striving to make things fit your taste. The eye trains the mind, and the mind trains the eye. All of life is enhanced by learning to see and create beauty.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). When a stranger smiles at you, that’s a sign. Easy parking? That’s a sign. Green lights, pennies on the sidewalk, heart-shaped clouds — it’s all flowing in your favor.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). The hard jobs are your favorite, especially if they require you to meet new people, make a presentation or learn new skills. Jobs that aren’t hard enough bore you and ignite a mischievous part you.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Stop and remind yourself what you want, what your goals are, why you’re doing this. If you don’t, you’ll likely get off track and increasingly wrapped up in someone else’s aims.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You have no idea what comfort your voice can bring to those who need love and attention. Even if what you’re saying is transactional and all business, your warmth of tone has heart-healing qualities.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Eloquence isn’t just about choosing the right words in an organized and poetic order. It’s also about the length of the discourse. Say what needs saying and no more than that.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). While there’s nothing technically wrong or bad about returning where you’ve already been, such a move will be a missed opportunity when there’s so much that’s new to delight your eyes with!
