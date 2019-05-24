Don’t worry about whether you know enough about the right things. Everyone feels out of place the first time they explore new terrain, and it’s all new terrain this weekend. The chatty Gemini sun and social Aquarius moon will strike up new friendships, facilitate fascinating meetings and play just the sort of cosmic music that gets everybody dancing.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (May 24). This year is marked by spontaneity. Friends won’t want to do anything without you, and some of your most interesting life events will come out of spur-of-the-moment requests. Also notable: a debt finally gets paid; you’ll get a chance to use your high school training; extended family or old friends will act as business allies. Leo and Libra adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 8, 10, 3, 33 and 37.
ARIES (March 21-April 19). When a rider pedals backward on a 10-speed bicycle, the feet rotate but the wheels don’t engage. No momentum is created. Thinking against yourself has the same effect. It can’t take you very far.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). People sometimes have to lose a thing to understand and appreciate fully what it is. So, don’t get too upset by the minor ups and downs of people and possessions flowing through your life. It’s all about learning.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). If you have to convince someone of your love, it might mean you’re not showing them love in the preferred way they like to receive it. Once you find the right way, it takes a lot less energy to delight a person.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). Love’s language is unique to all who speak it. Every relationship has its own kind of culture. Your contribution to the relationship is only a part of this. If one person is too dominant, the relationship’s potential is diminished.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). As a fire sign, you’ve an innate understanding of passion’s nature. It is your nature, too. Like a fire, passion needs to be oxygenated and fueled in order to burn. And you need inspiration in order to be your best self.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Most of the tasks you execute today have to do with skills you’ve picked up through experience. You learn best by doing. But there’s something on the horizon that’s going to happen more smoothly if you get a little formal training.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). It’s true that many social contracts are unspoken, but try not to take inferences too seriously right now. For instance, one date doesn’t obligate you to anyone. Go out and try new things with new people just to see what happens.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You want to know if a person feels as you do, but questions can’t get to the truth. Maybe it’s impossible to verify. Love takes trust, and trust happens when you can consistently and accurately predict a person’s behavior.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Just because most people believe a thing doesn’t make it true. But when total strangers who are uninformed and unbiased about the situation weigh in, that opinion should have more credence in your poll.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Seeking love is seldom the way to find it. Creating beautiful experiences for yourself and others is a far more predictable route to your heart’s fulfillment and one that’s worked for you time and again.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Now is the day to consider what present you’ll bring to an upcoming event. If you wait, your ideas will be less interesting and more motivated by what you can get in time.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You’re probably not even aware of who’s thinking of you now and considering you for a role. You don’t have to prove you’re right for the position; just prove you’re awesome at the one you already have.
