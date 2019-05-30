Insights of the Mercury/Jupiter conjunction: A personal history can be a point of pride, part of your brand, a way of understanding yourself and the reason others trust and are loyal to you. A personal history can also be an anchor, a burden and a construct that must be shed to make transformation and freedom a possibility. Tweak accordingly.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (May 30). Relationships will be easy and smooth, having something to do with the way you give and command respect, and seek those who reflect your values. You’ve a specific intention for your own development. Instead of waiting for life to challenge you, you’ll challenge yourself. As such, you’ll grow in your preferred direction. Scorpio and Aries adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 6, 40, 33, 50 and 7.
ARIES (March 21-April 19). Whether the deal is better for you or the other person is beside the point. You seek to create interactions that increase the quality of your bonds. This principle will carry you through many beneficial exchanges.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Real gifts don’t demand direct reciprocation. The best gifts are gifts that can’t possibly be reciprocated because they are one of a kind and could have only been created by the giver.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Disagreement causes stress. One of the most common things people disagree about is money. Whatever you can do to take money completely out of the equation will also take the stress out.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). To know a person is to accurately predict what’s going to set them off, please them or bond them to you. If you get this wrong, don’t worry. The reckoning will be a shortcut to becoming intimately acquainted.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). The way it goes with teaching and influencing is that not every exercise is going to be memorable. Progress is often imperceptible. Trust that development will happen in increments, each moment building on the last.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). A spontaneous and uncharacteristic action will set off a chain of events. It’s as though some mysterious part of you springs from the depths to optimize the situation.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Make room for new people and contributions from unexpected sources. Relatedly, those who normally avoid the spotlight will step forth with something relevant to add to the show.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). While wanting approval is natural, wanting it too much is dangerous. Such a craving can easily be manipulated. If you find yourself seeking validation, pull back and question your own motives.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). What separates truly smart people from those who merely think of themselves as or aspire to be smart is that the truly smart accept that there is much they don’t and may never know.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Before you get too busy, distracted and wrapped up in today’s inevitable drama, take a break and visit yourself. You’re excellent company! And you have much to share with yourself during this check-in.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You don’t need an instrument to play music. Like the singing bird or the howling wolf, you are the instrument. Use this metaphor as a guiding principle. In all ways, travel light.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). The question of who deserves what is very tricky and ego-bound. Many who think they should get more actually have less of a claim to it than the hard workers with lower self-esteem who actually do the required labor.
