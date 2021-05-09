Horoscopes: May 9

Each of us is born from a mother whose being remains etched on our very essence. This Mother's Day lands on the first full day of Venus in Gemini. For those who have a special language with their mother, that identifying banter will be in full force, as will shared aesthetics, recipes and other matters of style and much more.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (May 9). You've been starry eyed and eager for certain experiences, and this year brings the chance to set sail, like an explorer bound for new emotional landscapes. You'll give in a way that follows tradition and in ways that you wish others had given to you. Your generosity will lift and move people. Scorpio and Aquarius adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 8, 30, 1, 11 and 17.
ARIES (March 21-April 19). It may seem far-fetched, but the truth is there are people in the world who are happy just knowing (SET ITAL) you (END ITAL) are happy. In this light, prioritizing your own happiness serves many.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). For the keen observer, observation can be just as empowering as action. With your eyes wide open and bionic ears that pick up on both subtlety and subtext, you'll learn many useful things.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Never doubt your ability to influence the outcome. Today, it is stronger than ever. You won't have to say the right thing or make the right move. All you'll have to do is show up.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). So much that the world asks you to do will be neither productive nor necessary. What if you just did the bare minimum? There's nothing to gain from filling all of your time.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Hospitality is sacred to you, and you tend to your role as a host and as a guest with forethought, creativity and restraint. Social arrangements will go well, adding an extra sheen to an already-shiny reputation.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). While the need for attention is a commonality among humans, the amount that satisfies varies widely among individuals. You'd like as little as possible now, as there's freedom in making moves without an audience.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Feelings, like weather, move over the scene, some lasting longer than others. Though eventually, everything passes through, over, on... This is bittersweet in the case of passionate intensity but a deep relief in the case of grief.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). While some cannot seem to recognize the magnificence of a thing until it's gone, you add foresight to the matter, imagining the thing gone in order to better appreciate the impact of its presence while you have it.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). It took awhile for you to make a decision, and now that you've made it, you have no intention of changing your mind. Your commitment is admirable. Note that it is possible to stay at once committed and open.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You have a vision, and you can make it come to life. Do not doubt your taste or your ability to create things that are beautiful for all who experience them.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You've an amused indifference to nonsense that others seem to think is crucial to the rotation of the world. Your lighter touch is inspired from something you learned long ago: Cry or laugh, the world spins on.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). It would be a mistake to pass blame to those who show poor judgment for acts that occurred quite beyond the realm of judgment. Being in control at all times is not possible for anyone on the planet.
