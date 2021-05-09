Horoscopes: May 9

CANCER (June 22-July 22). So much that the world asks you to do will be neither productive nor necessary. What if you just did the bare minimum? There's nothing to gain from filling all of your time.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Hospitality is sacred to you, and you tend to your role as a host and as a guest with forethought, creativity and restraint. Social arrangements will go well, adding an extra sheen to an already-shiny reputation.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). While the need for attention is a commonality among humans, the amount that satisfies varies widely among individuals. You'd like as little as possible now, as there's freedom in making moves without an audience.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Feelings, like weather, move over the scene, some lasting longer than others. Though eventually, everything passes through, over, on... This is bittersweet in the case of passionate intensity but a deep relief in the case of grief.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). While some cannot seem to recognize the magnificence of a thing until it's gone, you add foresight to the matter, imagining the thing gone in order to better appreciate the impact of its presence while you have it.