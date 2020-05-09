Horoscopes: May 9

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You will tend to your many responsibilities, pay what needs paying and fix what needs fixing. If it were also your job to have fun, what would you do then?

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You think about things in a certain way that you may not even be aware of until you express what you’re thinking to a friend. The act of articulating yourself brings about new insights.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). There’s no easier way, no shortcut available, no hack or guide that will provide the answer. You just have to find it as you go along. Luckily, this hard way is also the fun way.

Holiday Mathis is the author of “Rock Your Stars.” To write to her, please go to www.creators.com and click on “Write the Author” on the Holiday Mathis page, or send her a postcard in the mail.

To find out more about Holiday Mathis and read her past columns, visit the CreatorsSyndicate Web page at www.creators.com.