Horoscopes: May 8

People don’t always get to see the impact they have on others, which can occur at a distance or so subtly it goes undetected, even while making a remarkable difference. Sometimes, it takes people years to recognize an effect. With the Sagittarian lunar influence, recognition isn’t the point. What matters is good intentions and right outcomes.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (May 8). This solar return is like a permission slip to depart from conformity, delight in novelty and oddity, and generally investigate niche areas of interest. There are many who will be enthralled by your receptivity and will strive to delight you. In turn, you’ll share your world and brighten the lives of new and old friends. Gemini and Libra adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 6, 30, 2, 22 and 45.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You’ll float to the highest level of conduct, as though life were an endless formal dinner. There’s great effort in creating an effect of restraint and refinement, which is why more people don’t bother. You’ll be richly rewarded.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Being able to take a long view of things will save you from future discomfort. There are a lot of things you could take on. Consider what it would mean for your next few days and far beyond.